Evanston receives $1 million to replace lead pipes





Evanston will receive $1 million from the Illinois government to replace lead pipes in South Evanston, according to a press release from State Sen. Mike Simmons (D-Chicago). The city has over 11,000 lead service lines. The new state funding will help address the ongoing impact of lead pipes in south Evanston on black communities and other communities of color in the area, Simmons said in a Dec. 10 announcement. Last year, Evanston also launched a lead pipe replacement pilot program across the city. Low-to-moderate income residents whose homes have already had their city-owned lead pipes replaced can request replacement of their private lead pipes at no cost. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, homes with partially replaced lead pipes are at high risk for lead poisoning. Other state laws seek to address issues arising from Illinois’ approximately 670,000 lead pipes – the best of all US states. The Lead Service Line Replacement and Notification Act went into effect last year, creating a new lead service line replacement fund in Illinois and providing financial assistance for quality programs in the water. Additionally, an amendment to the Lead Poisoning Prevention Act, which went into effect on Sunday, requires public health departments to conduct follow-up inspections on homes that have issued risk mitigation notices. related to lead. Exposure to lead can cause serious developmental problems that span generations. A 2020 Daily survey found that Evanston’s lead testing in water focused disproportionately on white communities at the expense of the city’s predominantly black neighborhoods. E-mail: [email protected] Twitter: @william2tong Related stories: — City seeks to provide economic support for homeowners replacing lead water pipes — Lead On: drinking with a lead straw — New Citizens’ Greener Evanston leadership fights for intersectionality and community engagement

