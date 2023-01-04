Entertainment
Jeremy Renner update: ‘Avengers’ star injured by his own snowplow while helping stranded family member
RENO, Nev. — Actor Jeremy Renner was knocked down by his own 14,000-pound snow plow while trying to help a family member stuck in the road after a severe winter storm in the mountains near Reno, it was announced on Tuesday officials.
The 51-year-old ‘Avengers’ star was seriously injured in the crash, suffering blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, and remains in intensive care after undergoing surgery.
He spoke for the first time on Tuesday afternoon.
Renner posted a picture of a hospital bed on instagram with the caption:
“Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said there was no indication Renner was intoxicated during the incident, which he called a “tragic accident”. Investigators are examining the plow to see if it suffered a mechanical failure at that time.
Jeremy Renner released from surgery after suffering chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in snowplow accident
Balaam detailed what investigators have learned so far:
The crash happened on New Years Day, the morning after the Reno area saw up to three feet of snow fall in the mountains.
A member of Renner’s family was driving the actor’s personal vehicle Sunday morning and got stuck in snow on a road near his home.
The roads in this neighborhood are private and not cleared by the county. More than a dozen cars had been abandoned on the road when they could not move in the snow.
Renner got his personal PistenBully snowcat to clear the road and drive the vehicle forward. After towing the vehicle, he got out of the plow to speak with a family member and the plow started moving forward, Balaam said.
Renner tried to jump into the cabin to stop the plow, but ended up getting run over. The PistenBully – which weighs 14,330 pounds – kept moving until it came to rest in a pile of snow.
A witness called 911 at 8:55 a.m.
Balaam said that due to weather and road conditions – including abandoned cars blocking the road – emergency first responders were unable to reach the scene until 9:30 a.m. A helicopter landed in the area shortly time after and Renner was airlifted to a nearby hospital before 9:56 a.m.
Renner is well known in the Reno community and has been involved in a number of charitable causes, according to local officials.
“He always helps others,” Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal Monday night.
Schieve said she and the actor were friends and she was called about the crash shortly after it happened Sunday morning near the Mount Rosa highway that connects Reno to the lake. Tahoe.
Balaam said Renner is an honorary deputy sheriff and often participates in the department’s “shop with a sheriff” program that helps area children.
“They know exactly who he is and they call him Hawkeye,” the sheriff said of the kids. “They’re super excited.”
He also often helps clear the roads of his neighbors in the area, he added.
Renner plays Hawkeye, a member of the Avengers superhero team in the sprawling Marvel film and TV universe.
He’s twice nominated for an acting Oscar, scoring back-to-back nods for “The Hurt Locker” and “The Town.” Renner’s portrayal of an Iraq bomb disposal specialist in 2009’s “The Hurt Locker” helped make him a household name.
2012’s “The Avengers” cemented him as part of Marvel’s big storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in multiple sequels and getting his own Disney+ series, “Hawkeye.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The Walt Disney Co. is the parent company of Marvel Studios and this station.
Copyright 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
|
