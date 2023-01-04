‘Westworld’ cancellation was a ‘disappointment’ – The Hollywood Reporter





James Marsden confides in his series Westworld be stopped before receiving a proper shipment. The actor, who played Teddy in the sci-fi series, said rolling stone in one maintenance posted on Tuesday that he remains disappointed with HBO’s announcement in November that the series was canceled after four seasons. Marsden debuted his character in the Westworld pilot who debuted in October 2016 and starred in the first two seasons before returning this year in the fourth. “I would be lying to you if I told you that the way we ended Westworld was not a disappointment,” Marsden said. “I will never speak without gratitude about any of my experiences, but it would have been nice to be able to complete the story that we wanted to complete. I like that Westworld family. It was one of those unique opportunities to be a part of something where I would also be sitting at home voraciously waiting for the next episode as a fan. The star explained that he knows such decisions often come down to money: “I totally understand that it’s an expensive show, and big shows have to have a large audience to be worth the expense. I just wish it was more than a financial success. But who knows – maybe there is a world where it can be ended somehow. Maybe it’s just wishful thinking because I know we intended to end it the way we wanted. HBO’s decision to end the expensive Emmy-winning series from co-creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy followed a notable drop in linear ratings for the third season; this trend continued for season four, which concluded with its August finale. In a statement on the cancellation, HBO said it was “tremendously grateful” to Nolan and Joy, as well as the “extremely talented cast, producers and crew.” Marsden’s Westworld Co-star Luke Hemsworth shared a similar sentiment during an interview in November, saying he wished the show could “go on forever” and that the cancellation was “disappointing”. The series cast also included Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris and Jeffrey Wright.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/james-marsden-westworld-cancellation-hbo-1235290370/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos