Jeremy Renner was hit by a 7-tonne snowplow, authorities say





Actor Jeremy Renner, who was seriously injured on Sunday, was knocked down by a snow plow weighing more than 14,000 pounds he had used to tow his car down a snowy private road near his home in Reno, Nevada, authorities said Tuesday. Mr Renner, 51, had helped a family member who was driving the car and got stuck, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said during a press conference during which the authorities provided new details of the accident. After successfully towing the car, Mr. Renner got off the plow, which then began to roll, the sheriff said. He said Mr Renner tried to get back into the driver’s seat to stop the moving vehicle, but was knocked down. On Tuesday, Mr Renner, who underwent surgery on Monday and suffered blunt force trauma to his chest and orthopedic injuries, remained in intensive care in critical but stable condition, according to a statement from his representative, Samantha Mast.

A photograph posted on Mr. Renners Instagram the profile showed him bruised, wearing a hospital gown. Thank you all for your kind words. . Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all, he said in a caption below the image. Ms Mast, the rep, said Mr Renner was making positive progress and was awake, talking and in good spirits. Mr. Renner has played Hawkeye, a member of the Marvels Avengers superhero team, in several movies and a TV series. He was also twice nominated for an Oscar, for his roles in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010). Ms Mast said Mr Renner and his family were extremely overwhelmed and appreciated the outpouring of love and support from his fans.

In recent weeks, Mr. Renner, who also stars in the Paramount + thriller series Mayor of Kingstown, shared several updates on social media about winter conditions in Reno, Nevada, as the area was blanketed in snow.

Sheriff Balaam said the treacherous conditions made Mr Renner’s rescue difficult, as several cars were abandoned along the roads near his home and a major highway was closed. Authorities, he added, received the first 911 call just before 9 a.m. on Sunday and arrived at the scene of the crash at 9.30 a.m., before airlifting Mr. Renner to a hospital. just before 10 a.m.

