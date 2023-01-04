Ana De Armas and Jamie Lee Curtis among Golden Globes presenters | Entertainment
Ana De Armas, Quentin Tarantino and Jamie Lee Curtis are among the presenters for this year’s Golden Globe Awards.
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Tuesday (03.01.23) a series of high-profile stars who will present the awards at the ceremony at the Beverly Hilton in California on January 10.
Tracy Morgan, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Porter, Colman Domingo, Michaela Ja Rodriguez, Nicole Byer, Natasha Lyonne and Niecy Nash-Betts will also be at the event.
As well as presenting awards, Ana is nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’, while Jamie is up for Best Supporting Actress thanks to her work on ‘Everything Everywhere. All At Once”.
It was previously announced that this year’s Golden Globe Awards – which will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael – will see Eddie Murphy honored with the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and Ryan Murphy receiving the Carol Burnett Award for his contributions to television.
Speaking of Eddie’s lifetime achievement honor, Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, previously said in a statement, “We were honored to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the iconic and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy.
“We were thrilled to celebrate the lasting impact on film and television that his career – in front of and behind the camera – has had over the decades.”
In the movie categories, ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ tops the nominations with eight nods, followed by ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ with six and ‘Babylon’ and ‘The Fabelmans’ with five.
In the TV categories, ‘Abbott Elementary’ earned five nominations, while ‘The Crown’, ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’, ‘Only Murders in the Building’, ‘Pam and Tommy’ and ‘The White Lotus ‘ each have four.
The 2023 Golden Globes will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock.
