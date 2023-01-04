Bollywood actors came to support the cause of women | women’s empowerment

The influence of Bollywood in India is huge. Here are some celebrities who have shown their support for women’s causes.

Bollywood stars have a significant impact on the way of thinking and actions of their fans and followers, in addition to fashion and trends among them. A celebrity’s support of a social cause has greater influence. They have kindly allied themselves with a number of social issues in an effort to be the change they wish to see in the world, knowing that their actions have the ability to influence and manipulate. Discover these actors who have come to support women’s causes such as the promotion of girls’ education, women’s rights, the elimination of sexual harassment, and more. :-

1. Priyanka Chopra

In addition to her acting skills, this international star is one of the most famous figures on the Asian continent. The Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education, as well as her role as Girl Up Champion for the United Nations Foundation, works to promote women’s education and children’s rights. The actress started this organization when she discovered that her family’s governess was leaving her daughter at home while sending her son to school. She represents a global non-profit organization that supports girls’ education as an ambassador. She has always shown vocal support for causes affecting women. As a UNICEF Global Goodwill Ambassador, Priyanka champions the rights of children around the world and strives to improve the future of the next generation.

2. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki Koechlin is an actress who has also used her position in films to raise awareness of various women’s issues. She’s done movies like Margarita with a Straw, That Girl in the Yellow Boots and more. The actress has used various public platforms to express her vigilance against women. Kalki also has poems like ‘Noise’, ‘Dear Men’, ‘It’s Your Fault’, ‘The Printing Machine’ and others that highlight women’s dilemma. His YouTube videos and films often criticize the patriarchy.

3. Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is one of the brightest and brightest actors in Bollywood. Her choice of films and performances has always won millions of hearts. She has supported female empowerment in real life just like in her films. The actor has taken a very active role in a number of causes and social projects. She works on women’s issues and rights and raises awareness. She has links with NGOs that support the education of girls and rape victims. In an effort to promote gender equality, she apparently sponsored around 10-20 girls.

4. Farhan Aktar

Farhan Akhtar has successfully made his mark in the industry. His social campaign initiative “Men Against Rape and Discrimination” (MARD) is particularly well known. Soon after its release, it not only started trending on social media, but also received praise from all angles. According to reports, the actor has promoted social awareness with his music. Through his group Farhan Live, he gives concerts all over the world and raises awareness about violence against women.

5. Shahrukh Khan

Bollywood figurehead Shah Rukh Khan founded the Meer Foundation, a non-profit organization that helps women who have suffered severe burns and acid attacks. The organization helps by providing women with access to health care, legal representation, career counselling, rehabilitation and livelihood support. The National Burns Center, Make-A-Wish, Sankara Nethralaya, Smile Foundation and Nanavati Hospital are just some of the NGOs and foundations the Meer Foundation is linked to. The actor has sponsored day care centers that provide free boarding for children receiving cancer treatment as well as the establishment of specialized children’s hospital wards in the country.

