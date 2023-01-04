Jeremy Renner, Marvel’s Hawkeye, Posts First Selfie After Snowplow Accident





LOS ANGELES, Jan 3 (Reuters) – Actor Jeremy Renner, who played Hawkeye in the Marvel ‘Avengers’ films and was hospitalized after a traumatic injury while shoveling snow, was recovering on Tuesday and posted an image on his Instagram account thanking his fans for their wishes. The actor posted a selfie from his hospital bed in Nevada, showing him bruised with oxygen tubes in his nose. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m too screwed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Renner’s press officer and local elected officials said monday that he was in critical but stable condition after his accident on New Year’s Day. He “suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” in the crash, his publicist said. Renner, 51, was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar for his work in the 2008 film ‘The Hurt Locker,’ which also won the Best Picture Oscar. He received a supporting actor nomination for his work in “The Town” from 2010. After his success in “The Hurt Locker”, Renner starred in several Marvel projects as well as in two films “Mission: Impossible”, “Arrival” and “American Hustle”, among others. Renner has owned a home in Washoe County, Nevada, for several years, according to the Reno Gazette Journal. This area of ​​northern Nevada received heavy snowfall on New Year’s Eve. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning this weekend for the area. At a news conference on Tuesday, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said Renner was hit by a snow plow that started rolling on its own after using it to dig out his car, which was driven by a family member, out of a mound of snow. Renner used his plough, described by Balaam as a PistenBully that weighed over 14,000 pounds, to extract the car. He went to talk to the family member when the machine started rolling. “In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner tried to get back into the driver’s seat…that’s when Mr. Renner was knocked down,” Balaam said, adding that no foul play was suspected. Reporting by Danielle Broadway and Kanishka Singh; Editing by Himani Sarkar Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

