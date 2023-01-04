BREAKING NEWS: Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan trailer FINALLY launches on Jan 10 : Bollywood News





bollywood hungamahas been at the forefront of providing exclusive and accurate information onPathane. We were among the first to reveal that Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with Siddharth Anand and Yash Raj Films (YRF) for an action artist. Last month we broke the news that the songRank Besharamwill be unveiled on December 12. During the last week of December, we also reported that advance booking ofPathanestarted on a rock note. And now we bring you the long-awaited update on when the trailer forPathanewill come out. BREAKING NEWS: Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan Trailer FINALLY Launches January 10 A source saidbollywood hungamaThe wait is about to end.PathaneThe theatrical trailer will finally be released on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The trailer is less than 3 minutes long and will focus on the action and also give a little idea about the plot of the movie. Shah Rukh Khan obviously comes into prominence in the trailer. But Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also received their due. The source continued, YRF unveiled the two songs from the film Rank Besharam andJhomé Jo Pathan in December, before unveiling the trailer. The strategy worked because the songs became a hit parade andRank Besharamis particularly a rage. It was also the best song of the holiday season. Now, the trailer will help boost the buzz around the film even further. The decision to publish the promo only two weeks before will pay off. Pathanereleases worldwide on January 25, 2023 and is part of the YRF spy universe. Therefore, Salman Khan aka Tiger is also one of them. Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan will also make a special appearance intiger 3, which comes out on Diwali Day 2023, in which hell plays the character of Pathaan. The other character that is part of the spy universe is Kabir fromWar(2019). During a recent promotional shoot, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about this aspect and said: The only thing missing is Hrithik. Hopefully try to get him involved because it will make our movie wonderful. Also Read: Netizens Think Besharam Rang by Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan Sounds Like Pakistani Singer Sajjad Ali’s Track Ab Ke Hum Bichare More Pages: Pathaan Box Office Collection BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2023 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

