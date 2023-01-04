Jeremy Renner discharged from surgery after suffering ‘blunt trauma to chest’





Marvel star Jeremy Renner is recovering in intensive care after undergoing surgery for serious injuries he suffered in a horrific snowplow accident – including blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries, his son has said. spokesperson. The 51-year-old ‘Avengers’ actor was in intensive care Monday night in critical but stable condition, CNN reportedquoting rep, Samantha Mast. Jeremys family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses caring for him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, the Washoe County Sheriff, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families, Mast said. in a press release. Actor Jeremy Renner underwent surgery for “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries,” his rep said. Instagram / @jeremyrenner They are also extremely overwhelmed and appreciate the outpouring of love and support from her fans, she added. A source close to the Hawkeye actor previously told CNN that he has had two surgeries so far. The “Hawkeye” actor’s leg was crushed under a snow plow on Sunday. Jeremy Renner Renner was using his Kssbohrer PistenBully snowplow to clear a path out of his five-bedroom Mt. Rose-Skihome in Nevada on Sunday after the area was hit by a massive snowstorm. A safety mechanism on the machine apparently failed, and the massive plow rolled over the two-time Oscar-nominated actors’ leg. He was airlifted to a hospital near Reno around 10 a.m. Sunday after a neighbor applied a tourniquet to his crushed leg to stop the bleeding. Renner has posted on Instagram about clearing snow around his Nevada home using his Kssbohrer PistenBully snowplow several times in the past. Instagram / @jeremyrenner The sheriff’s office did not provide details on how the accident happened, but said its major accident investigation team is looking into the matter. The Reno area was hit with about 6 to 12 inches of snow at elevations below 5,000 feet between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and up to 18 inches at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service. The actor stars in the Paramount + series Mayor of Kingstown and is best known for his role as Hawkeye in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

