Super Nintendo World set to launch at Universal Studios Hollywood – Deadline

In 2016, the theme park that saw the biggest jump in attendance in the world was Universal Studios Hollywood. That year, attendance at the park jumped 13.9% to 8,086,000 visits, according to the EA/AECOM Theme Index and Museum Index. What happened? What is the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

This year, Universal Studios Hollywood may be set to release another mega-raffle from a very popular IP. With Harry Potter, Universal Creative – the division of the company responsible for theme park experiences – has done a great job of weaving interactivity into the wizarding world, which is a big part of what sets it apart. This time around, the IP they’re tapping into is the one visitors are already used to interacting with. Universal’s challenge is to do him justice. And, with Nintendo’s help, they may have succeeded.

Universal Parks management is well aware of the opportunity and the challenges.

“The arrival of Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood reinforces our commitment to expanding entertainment options beyond traditional film and television properties and cultivating new, untapped areas that will appeal to future generations,” Tom Mehrmann, president and chief operating officer, Pacific Rim, Universal Parks & Resorts told Deadline in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome Super Nintendo World to our theme park and bring a whole new level of interactive and immersive experiences to our guests and can’t wait for them to experience the land.”

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood officially opens February 17, roughly coinciding with the April 7, 2023 release of Universal and Illumination’s Super Mario Bros. movie. A larger Super Nintendo World opened last year at Japan Park with its own Mario Kart attraction and another is also planned for Orlando. Deadline got a glimpse of the new terrain in the United States several weeks ago. For those familiar with Universal Studios Hollywood, the experience is carved out of the site once occupied by the The Phantom of the Opera soundstage.

Although snug, the location is well chosen, as it means the park now has its two star attractions at either end: the Wizarding World of Harry Potter near Universal Plaza, which guests meet near the entrance, and Super Nintendo World at the entrance. the end of Bas-Lot.

Visitors enter the new experience through a shimmering version of the familiar green pipe. This leads to Princess Peach’s Castle and, through it, to Super Nintendo World. The world is an oversized vision of those in games: There are giant gold coins, mushrooms, piranhas,? blocks, green shells, goombas, mushrooms and POW blocks everywhere. Everything is brought to life with familiar sounds and music from the games.

A piranha plant with a goomba and mushroom in the background (Universal)

There’s also a pair of augmented reality telescopes through which visitors can get an enhanced view of the land, a gift shop and the Toadstool Cafe as well as courtyard character encounters with Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach. .

Four challenges are scattered around the park that allow players to recover a golden mushroom stolen from Princess Peach by Bowser Jr. and earn points.

“It’s not just about keeping score,” Universal Creative Vice President John Corfino said, “it’s really a game.” His team has been involved with the project since it was announced in 2016 (the actual construction began about three and a half years ago).

With the completion of each of the challenges mentioned above, a player wins a key. The four key interactive challenges involve defeating Piranha Plant, Goomba, Koopa Troopa, and Thwomp to eventually advance to the climactic boss battle with Bowser Jr. This final boss battle sees the player, in silhouette, projected onto an LED screen. The screen exaggerates the player’s jumping ability, allowing them to dodge Bob-ombs more easily.

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood Photo Gallery

All tasks can be played with or without the $40 Power-Up Band. If visitors purchase one, they can track points earned for each task through the Universal Studios Hollywood app. Points can also, of course, be racked up by hitting POW blocks and on Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge. These points can then be transferred to Nintendo game consoles using Amiibo.

While there are elements that lend themselves to discovery, most of the interactivity will be intuitive for those who have played the games. To get an idea of ​​the size of this market, the Mario video game franchise is the best-selling of all time. Its revered creator, Shigeru Miyamoto, was involved every step of the way from Super Nintendo World to Universal Studios Hollywood.

Given the limited space in the park, Super Nintendo World is not large. The main courtyard can comfortably accommodate a few hundred people, with maybe 2-4 times more than Mario Kart. But demand will likely far exceed those numbers. As a result, Universal announced that “reservations may be required to enter Super Nintendo World. Capacity is limited and based on space availability throughout the day.

Bowser’s Castle / Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge Queue (Universal)

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is hidden in the bowels of Bowser’s Castle. To get there, you meander through what must be the longest maze of ramps in North America. Crowds will NOT be an issue here, but the wait might be, except that the entire maze is littered with intriguing elements from Mario Kart and related Nintendo properties, such as the Bob- ombs, as well as previews of the game.

Bowser Statue (Universal)

It’s a ready-made attraction for selfies, which could prove to be one of Super Nintendo World’s most popular features. The Mario Kart line is populated with camera-ready visual elements like the giant statue of Bowser, the neon and pastel colored walls of Yoshi land, books, costumes and an impressive room of paintings reminiscent of the gallery inside Disneyland’s Haunted House. Of course, guests exit through the gift shop.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge (Universal)

The ride itself uses layered visuals through a fusion of augmented reality, projection mapping technology, and real-world sets powered by data from participants’ Power-Up Bands. Participants each receive a red “Mario” visor on which special goggles magnetically snap into place. The attraction sees racers take on Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi and Princess Peach collecting coins and dropping shells to win the coveted Golden Cup. With a Power-Up Band, Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge becomes ever-evolving, leveraging data from a participant’s past races to inform the course of later experiences. Thus, the route is repeatable and has a variety of potential outcomes depending on how each team plays.

While the term “gamification” is often used in relation to interactive rides, with Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge Universal Creative “scaled the game up,” Corfino said. The build was about imaginatively bringing large interactive elements that have been around for decades in Nintendo games to life and making them compelling in the real world.

“It’s really a revolution for us,” he said.