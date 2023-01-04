shimmering dress pajamas; What Bollywood celebrities wore on New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve parties are the perfect excuse to rock outfits in bold, dazzling, shimmering and vibrant colors. This year, Bollywood celebrities also rang in joy by dressing up in style and following all the latest fashion trends. Some were spotted in all-glamorous outfits, while others embraced the new normal comfy ensembles.

From Kareena Kapoor to Anushka Sharma, here are the glamorous celebrity looks that rocked on New Year’s Eve.

kareena kapoor khan

The actress dazzled in a sequined dark green dress, featuring a thigh-high slit with drop sleeves and a V-neckline. Kareena enhanced her ensemble with high heels, a simple chain around her neck and nude makeup .

Anouchka Sharma

Anushka styled a maxi cum mini dress, she was seen in a sheer tulle ribbed dress with long sleeves and a monotone black v-neckline. She completed her overall look with dangling earrings and ankle strap stilettos.

critical i say

For the beach party look, Kriti Sanon donned a printed swimsuit with a plunging neckline monokini and clubbed it down with white ripped hem shorts.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani swore by a glitzy look in a green embellished wrap mini dress, with balloon sleeves and a v-neckline. To complete her look, she wore black sequined peep toe heels.

Ananya Blacksmith

Ananya Panday donned a white one-shoulder mini dress for the evening look. To put it simply, she opted for a natural makeup.

Alia Bhat

Alia Bhatt wore cute heart print pajamas for a cozy and comfortable look. She accessorized her outfit with small link hoop earrings and several rings.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoors ultra-cool white bodycon dress was the perfect outfit for New Years. She paired it with a gray blazer and super stylish sunglasses.

Rakul Preet Singh

For New Year’s Eve, Rakul Preet Singh opted for a matching ensemble. She donned a velvet crop top with matching pants. To accessorize her look, she wore a set of flower-themed necklaces.

