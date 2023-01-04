The Hawkeye actor allegedly helped a car that was stuck at the time of the accident





Topline Jeremy Renner was hit by his own snowplow after leaving the vehicle to help a stuck car, according to to Reno Gazette Journalas the Hawk Eye The actor is in critical condition in an intensive care unit on Tuesday as he recovers from surgery for injuries sustained in the incident. Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” on Tuesday. Getty Images for Disney Highlights Hillary Shieve, Mayor of Reno Told the Reno Gazette Journal that Renner was helping someone stuck in the snow before being hit by his vehicle. Renner is recovering from two surgeries performed on Monday, Renners spokeswoman Samantha Mast said. CNNafter the actor suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. Mast previously said Renner was in critical but stable condition after being hospitalized following a weather-related accident while clearing snow on New Year’s Day, according to to New York Times. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> In one Instagram post On Tuesday, Renner thanked people for their kind words, but said he was too confused now to type. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury at Renner’s home on Sunday morning before Renner was airlifted to a nearby hospital, the office said in a statementadding that Renner was the only one injured in the accident. According to the release, the county’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating the accident. crucial quote A statement released Monday by the Renners family thanked hospital staff and first responders, adding that they were extremely overwhelmed and appreciated the outpouring of love and support from their fans, according to CNN. Surprising fact The Lake Taho basin region received between 20 and 24 inches of snow Saturday and Sunday, according to to the National Weather Service Reno, supplementing winter storm warnings issued for the city. Tangent Renners Marvel co-star Mark Ruffalo posted on his instagram story on Monday offering his support for Renner for a full and speedy recovery. Other actors and directors offered their best wishes to Renner, including guardians of the galaxy director James Gunn, National Lampoons Senior Trip co-star Strong Tara, Josh Gad and RobertPatrick. Key Context Renner, 51, has played Hawkeye since 2012 and was recently featured in the character-centric Disney+ series, Hawk Eyeand the Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown. Previously, he was nominated for an Oscar for his roles in The Hurt Locker and The citywhile a future series, Renervations, a show featuring Renner as he reinvents purpose-built vehicles, is slated for release in early 2023. A resident of Reno, Nevada, near the Lake Tahoe area, Renner tweeted last month suggesting that the Lake Tahoe snowfall is no joke before later posting on Instagram a video where the actor appears to be driving a snow plow. Further reading Jeremy Renner is in critical condition after a snow removal accident (New York Times)

