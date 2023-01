What happened: YG Entertainment, the label behind a roster of popular K-pop acts including Blackpink and Big Bang, is gearing up to debut a brand new girl group this year. A teaser for the new K-pop act called Baby Monster was released on January 1. Similar to Blackpink, Baby Monster features multicultural artists including Jung Ahyeon and Lee Dain from South Korea; and Thai member Nong Prae. All three are between 14 and 17 years old. Although not much information has been released so far, the band’s official YouTube page already has 396,000 subscribers. The launch of YG’s new girl group comes at an opportune time when K-pop has fully mainstreamed globally and its stars are now facing some of the biggest luxury campaigns across Asiaotherwise the world. The Jing plug: Despite the recent repressions on celebrities and fandom culture and the idol’s growing scrutiny misbehavior in china, K-pop continues to have a major influence on local consumers. And with the partiel country lifting long time Banning Korean cultural content, K-pop is expected to have a greater impact on luxury trends and consumption in China and around the world in 2023. In recent years, crossovers of luxury brands with K-pop have been hugely successful. Just look at EXOs Kai, who worked with Gucci; or Jennie from Blackpink, who is now known as Human Chanel for her role as ambassador for the famous brand; or Louis Vuitton’s frequent collaborations with superstar boy group BTS (the brand’s video with the group dressed in its Pre-Fall 2022 men’s collection has received over 3 million views on Weibo). South Korea’s lucrative K-pop industry generates about $10 billion for the country every year, with mega-group BTS accounting for half, or $5 billion, of that revenue, according to a report. All over the world, from China to the United States, as well as South America and Southeast Asia, K-pop fans have demonstrated their influence on streaming platforms as well as social media. In 2021, #KpopTwitter hit a record 7.8 billion global tweets, platforms say knowledge. The Jing Plugreports on high-profile news and features our editorial teams’ analysis of key implications for the luxury industry. In the recurring column, we analyze everything from product declines and mergers to heated debates popping up on Chinese social media.

