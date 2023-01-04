



The family of actor Benedict Cumberbatch could face trial over their historical links to the slave trade in Barbados. As reported by The telegraph, Cumberbatch’s ancestor Abraham Cumberbatch is said to have owned land in the 18th century that housed over 250 slaves. The family retained ownership until the abolition of slavery in 1834. The Telegraph has reported that David Comissiong, the deputy chairman of the national reparations commission, wants to see the descendants of slave-owning families pay damages. It’s in the early stages. We’re just getting started, Comissiong said. Much of this story is only really revealed now. But Commissiong clarified The Telegraphs report in a editorial published by Barbados Today on Monday that this is not exactly the case and claimed the newspaper was putting words in his mouth. It’s clear to me that Britain’s Daily Telegraph has made it its mission to concoct its own story on the Barbados reparations campaign. Commissiong explained in his platform: A good example of the technique is the Daily Telegraph reporter who asks me if Barbados intends to pursue a claim for reparations against the family of someone named Benedict Cumberbatch, and when one responds that one does not know who is Benedict Cumberbatch or anything about his family’s alleged involvement in slavery in Barbados, this response is reported as I have asserted that Barbados has not ruled out pursuing a claim for reparations against Mr. Cumberbatch and his family! And then, suddenly, there’s a big international news story about Barbados pursuing a claim against said Benedict Cumberbatch! Commissiong also set a clear record on Barbados and [the Caribbean Communitys] Restorative Justice Campaign in its editorial. Cumberbatch, who played plantation owner William Ford in the critically acclaimed film 12 years of slavery, has previously expressed regret over his ancestors’ ties to the slave trade. He even revealed that his mother urged him not to use his real name lest he be the target of reparations demands. In 2006, Cumberbatch starred as William Pitt the Younger in the biographical drama film amazing Grace, which told the story of the struggle of the forces of William Wilber to eliminate slavery in the British Empire. The actor shared that the role was kind of an apology for his ancestor, according to the Toronto Sun.

