Diego Calva and the detour that led him to Babylon





A VHS tape of Peter and the Wolf, the 1946 Disney animated short, was played on loop at home when Diego Calva was growing up in the 1990s. Both terrified and tempted by this first childhood cinematic obsession, Calva discovered the power of audiovisual narration in the disturbing leitmotif of the bad wolf. Without being able to put words, it made me realize that I was a little box of feelings and that films could bring them out, explained Calva, speaking in Spanish. It hooked me. After just one major independent film, the Mexico-based actor joins forces with Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in his first big-budget American production: director Damien Chazelles Babylon, on the grotesque origins of the Hollywood film industry and why the films fascinate us.

Calva, 30, received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for his performance as Mexican-born Manny Torres, who slowly rose through the ranks in 1920s Hollywood, rising from catchall production assistant to influential producer.

His character functions as the driving force of the stories: both as the link between the characters of Pitts and Robbies, two successful, often deranged actors, and as the viewer’s guide through this decadent world. Calva gives Manny an adoring turnip about the movies, which fuels the characters’ resolve to be a part of it, even if his devotion eventually backfires. While Calva worked hard to win the role, acting was not her initial dream. Long before the call from Hollywood, Calva had ambitions to become a writer-director, as he explained in an interview at a Beverly Hills hotel. The tall, easy-going newbie rocked a preppy look consisting of a gray vest over a white t-shirt, black trousers and a pair of shiny black shoes. From an early age, he surrounded himself with friends a few years older who made short films. Like Manny, Calva has helped in various positions behind the scenes on these independent shoots, from catering to holding a boom mic.

On one such set, he was asked to fill in for an actor who didn’t show up, which led to more, mostly unpaid, jobs in front of the camera. He eventually landed his first starring role in a feature film, appearing in director Julio Hernndez’s 2015 gay drama Cordns. I promise you anarchya festival success. Damien Chazelle directs Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in a tale of the good and sometimes very bad old days of Hollywood. The story follows two male skateboarders in a tumultuous romance, as they become embroiled in criminals smuggling human blood on the black market. On the recommendation of a friend, Hernndez Cordn consulted Calvas’ Facebook profile. Afterwards, the director was quick to reach out to Calva, who had been skating since his early teens. Five minutes after meeting Diego, I knew he was the right fit for the role because of his confidence and charisma, Hernndez Cordn said in a video call from Mexico City. Although there was no formal casting process, Calva and his co-star, Eduardo Eliseo Martinez, had to agree to intimate scenes in the script. Their openness to portraying intense desire boosted the directors’ confidence in them. I’ve always considered myself a bit of a punk and I love skateboarding, Calva said, so the film was like bringing to life situations that I was already going through at the time.

As Hernndez Cordn pointed out, Calva straddles the line between his middle-class upbringing, raised by a single mother who instilled in him an affinity for the arts, and the street savvy gained from wandering a large metropolis with children from other socio-economic backgrounds. I knew Diego had an innate talent, but I was worried he wouldn’t realize the gift he has, Hernndez Cordn said. I am very happy that he is starting a new chapter with Babylon.

However, this introduction to the professional scene did not dazzle Calva enough to make him put aside his cinematic aspirations. He then enrolled at the Centro de Capacitacin Cinematogrfica, one of Mexico’s leading film schools, to study directing. But to stay afloat financially, Calva took an acting job, which created a conflict with the policies of the institution. Eventually, he chose to quit school and returned to acting full time, appearing in television series and in supporting roles on the big screen, and running acting workshops for children.

It was during this period of doubt about her future that the opportunity to audition for the third season of the hit Netflix series Narcos: Mexico arrival. He succeeded. And while playing real-life drug lord Arturo Beltrn Leyva on the show introduced him to larger-scale production, Calva couldn’t anticipate what was to come soon. As Damien Chazelle was looking, at the end of 2019, for a new face to play Babylon, he came across the image of Calvas in the middle of a pile of headshots. The Oscar-winning director was struck by the gaze of the actors. There was something of a dreamer in his eyes, something of a poet, Chazelle said via video. But I had no idea if he could act. The character for which he imagined Calva, Manny, was partly inspired by two Latin American filmmakers whose careers began to take off in the 1920s: Enrique Juan Vallejothe Mexican cinematographer and director, and Rene Cardonathe prolific director of Cuban origin. Calva submitted several self-recorded auditions and eventually met Chazelle online during the early months of the Covid pandemic. The more Chazelle was intrigued by Calva, the more it also became apparent that the actor had limited experience and that his English needed work. Chazelle and Olivia Hamilton, his wife and the film’s producer, debated whether it was a gamble worth taking with Diego, Chazelle said. She had this 100% unshakeable belief in him.

Several months into the casting process, Calva began to feel overwhelmed by the magnitude of the life-changing opportunity that seemed closer to materializing but not yet certain. Along with executing increasingly precise notes from Chazelles on his line delivery, improving his English became a priority. In late 2020, Calva finally traveled to Los Angeles to meet Chazelle and Robbie, who would play Nellie LaRoy, a fictional starlet and Mannys’ love interest. Using her cellphone, Chazelle filmed the chemistry read between Calva and Robbie in her backyard. Their palpable energy convinced him that Calva could fulfill his potential. He had that kind of Al Pacino-level ability to command the camera without appearing to do anything, Chazelle said. In fact, Pacinos went from innocence to corruption as Michael Corleone in The Godfather films served as a key reference for Calvas’ turn. Robbie admired Calva’s ability to improvise in his second language. It’s so transformative to act with him because he’s so present that you forget you’re making a scene, Robbie said. He was the greatest stage partner I could wish for.

For Calva, the parallels between him and Manny almost sound like docu-fiction. I identify with him by wanting to belong to the world of cinema, he said. The wide-eyed actors’ reactions to an epic setting at the start of the radical story came from genuine emotion.

My first day on a Hollywood set was also the characters’ first day on a Hollywood set, Calva explained. All the surprised expressions you see on my face are real. By the time one of the final scenes was shot, in which Manny watches the musical Singin in the Rain and cries, Calva had been immersed in Chazelles’ film universe for nearly eight months. For this emotional moment, the director asked him to re-enact Babylon in its entirety, from Mannys’ point of view, via facial expressions. It’s such a crazy direction, and he does it, Robbie said. You feel everything you’ve felt for the past three hours unfold on her face in seconds. I needed an actor who could dig deep and summon something, Chazelle said. This is the hardest kind of action to do because you don’t have the advantage of words, language, or even body movement. You have to do everything right in your face, in your eyes. As Manny rises in Hollywood, he loses perspective, even denying his Mexican identity and claiming to be Spanish. Calva, based on the advice of his mother, whom he considers his best friend, said he believed it would not happen to him.

I don’t want to lose my childish outlook on life, my capacity for wonder, Calva said. I want to remember the way back and know that if I make mistakes I won’t get lost. For now, Calva plans to stay in Mexico City and build his fledgling career, but whenever he wants on this side of the border, the actor will happily do it. They invited me to this party, said Calva with a touch of mischievous joy. Getting me out of Hollywood is going to be tough.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2023/01/03/movies/diego-calva-babylon.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos