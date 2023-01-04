SRK-Taapsee to Vicky-Sara, 5 new Bollywood pairs to look for in 2023





Mumbai: As the new year approaches, Bollywood filmmakers are also revamping their screen castings to bring new and fresh ‘jodis’ to the audience. Bollywood films are known for several things: their plots, their song and dance sequences and, of course, the on-screen acting pairs, which sometimes even define entire decades of cinema. Whether it was Raj Kapoor and Nargis, who were iconic throughout the 50s or SRK and Kajolwhose chemistry dominated the 90s, the films’ lead pair have always been one of the top USPs of films at the Indian box office. SHAH RUKH KHAN – TAAPSEE PANNU (DUNKI) Bollywood’s ‘King Khan’, who has been featured with a number of actresses over his 3-decade career, will grace the big screen with ‘Thappad’ actor Taapsee Pannu for the first time in the drama Dunki by Rajkumar Hirani. , which is slated for release in late 2023. Sidharth Malhotra – Disha Patani (Yodha) The action thriller from filmmaker Karan Johar would reunite “Student of the Year” actor Sidharth Malhotra and “Malang” actor Disha Patani in their first film together. The film is set to be released on July 7, 2023. VICKY KAUSHAL – SARA ALI KHAN (UNTITLED LAXMAN UTEKAR ROM-COM) The “Govinda Naam Mera” actor and “Atrangi Re” actress teased the first look at their first fling together on Instagram. Filming on this untitled romantic comedy directed by filmmaker “Mimi” Laxman Utekar has already wrapped. No other details have yet been announced. AYUSHMANN KHURRANA – ANANYA PANDAY (DREAM GIRL 2) “Liger” actor Ananya Panday would appear alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the sequel to 2019’s hit “Dream Girl,” which starred Nushratt Bharuccha. The film would be released in theaters on June 29, 2023. RANBIR KAPOOR – SHRADDHA KAPOOR (TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR) Director Luv Ranjan’s upcoming rom-com ‘Tu Jhoothi ​​Main Makkaar’ will bring actors Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor together on screen for the first time. Ranjan recently revealed the duo’s first look via the movie’s poster on social media.

