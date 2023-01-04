Home beef ‘A Christmas Story’ crushed between owner and actor





It’s a ‘Christmas Story’ miracle – the searing tension between the film actor Yano Anaya and the owner of the on-screen house is chilling… after their explosive confrontation. Yano, who played Grover Dill in the 1983 film, tells TMZ … he sent the owner Brian Jones a few emails in the wake of their November outburst, but initially received no response.

11/27/22 TMZ.com We broke the story…Brian came face to face with Yano, accusing the actor of being a con artist, a loser and a “piece of shit” – referring to a GoFundMe started by a member of Yano’s “A Christmas Story” group, which was started to raise funds for the House . Yano’s efforts to put things right and find out why Brian was so upset failed until a week ago when Brian reached out, agreeing to meet for breakfast at NYE in Atlanta. We’re told Brian explained the reason for his outburst – bringing up a ton of past negative work experiences with people trying to take advantage of him and use the house… and Brian apologized for assuming Yano belonged to this category. The 2 were all smiles, posing for a photo together once it was all said and done…posting it to a Facebook group for fans of the movie. In the caption, Yano says they’ve been friends for 20 years — adding, “When friendships can withstand the trials of life, you cherish those relationships.” Yano says Brian thinks he and his band would be great potential buyers to keep the tradition alive. FYI, Yano says his band has the money to score the pad, and will show proof of funds this week to begin the eventual purchase process. Brian backed that up, telling TMZ that things are looking good now, and that Yano is “working with our investment bank REAG to qualify as a buyer alongside other interested parties.” ICYMI, the film’s iconic house recently hit the market, and Yano told us that he and other cast members of “Christmas Story” were interested in buying. All is well once again in the Parker household.

