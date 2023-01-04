Entertainment
Jeremy Renner’s Snowplow Accident: What You Need to Know About the Hollywood Actor
Jeremy Renner underwent surgery on Monday after being involved in a snowplow incident in Reno, Nevada on Sunday.
The “Hawkeye” actor suffered blunt force trauma to his chest and orthopedic injuries while he remains in critical but stable condition, a representative for Renner said.
“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses caring for him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve” and others, the statement read. “They are also extremely overwhelmed and appreciate the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”
What happened?
Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road connecting Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and southern Reno.
At a press conference on Tuesday, Jan. 3, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam recalled the New Years Day incident when deputies responded to reports of a traumatic injury just before 9 hours of the morning.
Balaam said the Mount Rosa area had received a meter of snow the previous night and “several cars” had been abandoned overnight.
“Although it was not snowing at the time of the accident, the Monte Rosa highway was closed,” he said. Around 9:30 a.m., first responders arrived. At 9:56 a.m., “Mr. Renner was airlifted” to a hospital.
Balaam also described how the accident involving the ‘Mission: Impossible’ actor happened. Per Balaam, Renner’s personal vehicle, which was driven by a family member, got stuck. Renner then picked up his PistenBully, a 14,000-pound snowcat.
After successfully towing his own vehicle out of his driveway, Renner got out of the snowcat and the huge snow groomer started rolling. “In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to retake the driver’s seat,” Balaam said. “Based on our investigation, it was at this point that Mr. Renner was run over by the PistenBully.”
He was reportedly the “only party involved in the incident”.
“We believe it was a tragic accident,” Balaam said. “This investigation is ongoing. We do not suspect foul play.” Balaam also noted, “After Mr. Renner was run over by the PistenBully, neighbors rushed to help Mr. Renner.”
He said the department is keeping Renner and his family in “our thoughts and prayers” as he recovers.
“Jeremy is making positive progress and is awake, talking and in good spirits,” Renner’s rep told Fox News Digital on Tuesday. “He remains in intensive care in a critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed with the show of love and support. The family asks that you keep your thoughts up while he heals with his loved ones.”
Shortly after the press conference, Renner shared a glimpse of his recovery efforts on Instagram. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote. “I’m too screwed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”
Renner lives in Reno, Nevada
Renner owns a home in Washoe County, which includes Reno, and told the Reno Gazette Journal in 2019 that he chose the area because Reno was the right size city for him, it offers impressive scenery and that it allowed him and his family to ski. frequently.
“In a big city, it’s hard to find a community and even get to know your neighbors in a big city, but with Reno, I find I know quite a few people here. It’s just big enough, and it’s just small enough for me, and I love it,” Renner told the outlet.
The ‘Hurt Locker’ star called the city “majestic.”
“There’s no traffic, clean air, clean water, friendly, smiling faces here. I think it’s a majestic place.”
Renner’s family life
Renner was once married to his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco. The two tied the knot in 2014 after welcoming a daughter the year before.
However, shortly after Renner confirmed their marriage, Pacheco filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences”, according to People magazine. Pacheco also asked that the prenuptial agreement be canceled because it was based on “fraud”.
The two appeared to have settled their issues and agreed to joint custody of their daughter, Ava.
In 2019, Pacheco again filed for sole custody and accused Renner of trying to kill her and himself, the outlet reported.
Renner denied the allegations in an interview with Men’s Health and declined to address them specifically.
“I don’t publicly or privately respond to nonsense,” he said at the time. “It just makes it stronger. If you respond to it, you give it gas. I don’t fuel shitty fires. I just don’t. I refuse to.”
Renner’s Hollywood career
Renner began his acting career and studied at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco. He eventually moved to Los Angeles where he pursued acting until he became a household name for his role in the 2002 film “Dahmer.”
From there, he was cast in the movie “Hurt Locker” in 2008. Renner’s performance earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role.
Later, he was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for the movie “The Town”.
Renner also starred opposite Tom Cruise in 2011’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol’ and 2015’s ‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’. However, Renner is arguably best known for his role as Hawkeye in ‘The Avengers”.
Renner also recently finished filming the second season of “Mayor of Kingstown.” The second season of the Taylor Sheridan-created thriller series is set to premiere on January 15.
The actor had also decided to launch a TV show called “Rennervations” that would follow Renner “reimagining unique purpose-built vehicles” in communities across America, according to IMDB.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
