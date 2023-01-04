The craziest exes of 2022: Ashes, assaults and trials in Hollywood

Stolen cremation ashes, burning homes and stalking are some of the happenings by this year’s most infamous exes.

Stolen ashes, broken hearts.

Traditionally, when someone is cremated, they tend to stay put, but that was not the case with a South Carolina woman who returned home to find her home ransacked and her mother’s ashes missing. .

Jackson Rutland, 19, contacted his ex around 5:40 a.m. Wednesday to let him know he had taken some of his mother’s ashes. The ex was not at home at the time, as she had spent the night at a friend’s house.

According to the arrest warrant, Rutland intended to sell the ashes for heroin. How he intended to facilitate this exchange is unclear.

The man faces charges of destruction, desecration or removal of human remains as well as burglary, according to prison records.

The fires of passion

Face time. Is. Dangerous. When Senaida Soto, 23, was confronting her boyfriend, he received a notification on the phone from an unknown woman. Naturally, she took this personally and chose to burn her house down.

The owner told authorities that Soto broke in, set the house on fire and stole several items. As the house was on fire, Soto reportedly texted her boyfriend, “Hope your house is okay.”

The fire ultimately caused more than $50,000 in damages, and Soto is charged with residential burglary a second-degree felony and arson a first-degree felony.

The woman who was the flashpoint of it all? A relative of the victim.

Do you share your location?

Gaylyn Morris, 26, was arrested in early June after apparently following Andre Smith to the Tillys pub in Indianapolis using an Apple AirTag and GPS.

Morris told a witness that she was Smith’s girlfriend and that he was cheating on her, according to investigators. Morris told the witness that she was going to use an empty wine bottle to beat the other woman.

Morris followed and swung the bottle at the woman, but the attack was intercepted by Smith, according to an affidavit.

It continued to escalate when, when Smith and Morris left the pub, Morris “pulled forward and cut the victim (Smith), and he fell, at that moment… (Morris ) then backed up on him, then pulled forward and hit him for the third time.”

Morris reportedly got out of the car and then tried to chase the other woman, who was still in the pub waiting for a food order, but police soon arrived on the scene.

Smith died of his injuries and Morris is to stand trial for murder.

Did you hear the news?

While not the most criminal on our list, Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are certainly the most infamous exes this year.

Johnny Depp won his defamation case against Amber Heard on Wednesday with a jury awarding him $15 million after an explosive seven-week trial marred by shocking allegations of abuse from both sides.

The jury ruled in Depp’s favor on all counts, saying the seven-member panel did not credit Heard’s domestic violence and sexual assault allegations.

Heard said she was devastated by what she believed this verdict meant for other women. “I am heartbroken that the mountain of evidence is still not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband,” the statement read. “[The verdict] is a setback. It takes the clock back to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated.”

Depp took the stand for four days and told jurors how his ex-wife threw a vodka bottle at him which shattered on his hand and severed his fingertip during a 2015 brawl in Australia . Heard denied.

Heard accused Depp of dragging her naked body over broken glass, then penetrating her with a liquor bottle in search of the missing cocaine. Depp denied.

Whatever the outcome of this lawsuit, it’s clear that Heard and Depp are better off as exes.