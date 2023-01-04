Top 9 Bollywood Beauty Secrets You Need To Know And Follow

If you have always admired Hindi film actresses, you must be wondering how they look so glamorous. So I am about to share some Bollywood beauty secrets. Indian film industry divas look stunning with or without makeup. But, of course, their appearance is not entirely the work of nature, and thousands of dollars go behind their beauty regimen.

They regularly follow elaborate beauty regimes to maintain the youthful glow that hypnotizes us. Their beauty tips are helpful and can help you achieve that flawless glow.

Staying fit and keeping your mind at peace is the best beauty secret we all agree on. Take Karishma Kapoor, for example, a mother of two, Karishma Kapoor still gives some of the newcomers a hard time. Just like Madhuri Dixit, whose smile can still make your heart race.

1. Fitness Secrets

More than their appearance, many actresses believe that inner beauty or a healthy system is extremely important than anything else.

2. Hydration

We all need about 2 liters of water a day to stay healthy.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric, in its raw form, can do a lot of good for our body.

4. Coconut

Coconut is a beauty saver for most actors and actresses. Besides fatty flesh, coconut water as well as coconut oil can help a lot. Coconut water is an excellent antioxidant.

5. Lemon, honey and hot water

Those who are trying to lose weight will definitely benefit by drinking honey, lemon and hot water.

6. Other oils

There are different types of oils used by Bollywood stars to improve their skin and especially their hair.

7. Greens

A healthy stomach can translate into a healthy body. Eating plenty of green vegetables ensures a good intake of roughage.

8. Milk and yogurt

9. Last but not least, cleansing and moisturizing your skin is key.