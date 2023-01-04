Actor Satish Shah’s response to racist comment at UK’s Heathrow Airport is sweeping the internet





Mr. Shah’s tweet garnered more than 11,000 likes and several comments. Actor Satish Shah’s reaction to a racist comment he received at Heathrow Airport in the UK is going viral on social media. Taking to Twitter, the “Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai” The actor revealed he was at the airport, heading for his flight when he overheard Heathrow airport staff wondering how they (presumably Mr Shah and his family) could afford a first class air ticket. To this, Mr Shah said he calmly responded. ‘I replied with a proud smile ‘because we are Indians’ after hearing the staff at Heathrow ask his companion in amazement ‘how can they afford 1st class? ‘” Mr. Shah revealed. Take a look below: I replied with a proud smile because we are Indians after hearing the staff at Heathrow ask his companion in amazement how can they afford 1st class? satish shah (@sats45) January 2, 2023 Mr. Shah’s tweet garnered over 11,000 likes and several comments. Heathrow Airport also responded to the tweet, apologizing for the encounter. “Hello, we’re sorry to hear about this encounter. Can you send us a DM?” the the airport wrote in the comments. Several netizens also praised Mr Shah for standing up to the racist remark. Some even urged the UK government to take the necessary action. “We needed Mrs. Sarabhai there. She would have given a wild response. It was still ok, like typical Mr. Sarabhai. Miss those streaks,” one user wrote. “Next time please add an extra line saying everything they afford today is also due to Indian money, which their ancestors looted,” said another. Read also | Ashneer Grover shares a ‘poem’ after the departure of BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer A third user commented: “@HeathrowAirport Please teach your staff how to behave and get past this silly, backward mindset of sidelining by race. The world is very progressive now. As our respected actor in the film industry tweeted below, We can afford. We’re not doing this to your citizens, are we?” A fourth added: ‘Irony isn’t it. Looters ask the native rich how they afford the wealth.’ Satish Shah, who has acted in several Bollywood films, is best known for his role in the popular soap opera “Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai”. He also appeared as a judge on the TV show ‘Comedy Circus’. Mr. Shah has acted in films such as ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!’, ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’, ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’, ‘Main Hoon Na’ and ‘Khichdi: the movie’, among others. He was last seen in a 2014 film “Humshakals”. Featured Video of the Day From the horror of Delhi to the backstabbing of Bangalore: paying lip service to women’s safety?

