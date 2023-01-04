Billy Idol Receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star





Star is first in 2023 Rock icon Billy Idol will be honored at No. 2,743 on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star, the New Year’s premiere, will be autographed at 6201 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Amoeba Music. Idol will receive their star in the Recording category. “Many rebels will be screaming for their favorite rock star Billy Idol when he receives his well-deserved star on the Walk of Fame on January 5th,” Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez said. “Since the start of his career, Billy Idol has captured the hearts of many of his fans who will finally be able to visit his star and witness his induction into the Walk of Fame.” Entertainer Shepard Fairey and rocker Henry Rollins will join host Lupita Sanchez Cornejo for the star’s unveiling. Billy Idol was one of the early architects of the sound, style and fury of punk rock. His smirk and fist persona propelled him into the mainstream as one of MTV’s first megastars, making him one of the most recognizable faces in pop music. He has sold 40 million albums while scoring numerous platinum albums worldwide, nine top 40 singles in the US and 10 in the UK, including Dancing With Myself, White Wedding, Rebel Yell, Mony Mony, Eyes Without A Face, Flesh For Fantasy and Cradle Of Love. Idol was responsible for some of punk rock’s most memorable, literate and evocative moments and created a pioneering new sound by bringing the spirit of 77 to the dance floor, continuing to shape an immediately identifiable musical blueprint that incorporates the throb club-land, rockabilly desperation and rock and roll decadence. Forty-five years after releasing his first 45, Billy Idol is still making soaring, hard-hitting, cinematic songs about sin, redemption, and the love of rock and roll, and that’s what you’ll find on The side of the road and The cageIdols, the last two four-song EPs released in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Both EPs will be instantly familiar to fans of classic Billy Idol, while heralding a firm step into the future full of color, power, atmosphere, attitude and mystery. And on both new releases, Billy Idol is joined by his friend and collaborator since 1981, guitarist and songwriter Steve Stevens. For 41 years, Stevens was the sonic assassin of Idols and the master blender of tone and texture, the shredder of the thinking man and the heartbreaking man of Picasso. Idol, with its band featuring Stevens, has toured the world consistently over the past two decades, headlining theaters and arenas and performing at major festivals around the world. The Hollywood Walk of Fame is a celebration of art, entertainment and all things Hollywood. The star ceremonies are broadcast around the world, connecting fans with their favorite artists. The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce administers the Walk of Fame on behalf of the City of Los Angeles. The winners are selected by a committee of their peers. Sponsors finance the star, the ceremony and the maintenance of the mythical attraction. The Walk of Fame is free for everyone.

