Ashima Chaudhary, a fairy ready to break the Bollywood industry with her beauty | India News

Ashima Chaudhary, a star in his own light, blazed his way to Mumbai just performing. Nothing planned by Ashima, it’s as if fate was guiding her. Since tik tok was a hobby for young people, she too uploaded videos and she didn’t get much views, she gradually kept uploading and slowly her videos got liked and watched. A 22-year-old Delhiite graduate. She participated in a Mr. and Miss India beauty pageant in 2018.

Ashima won the beautiful title of Miss Delhi in the beauty pageant. Simultaneously, she started making videos on Tik tok, these videos were viewed by few people, and there was a jump of 5 million viewers in the duration of the 6th video uploaded by Ashima. Ashima has her own You Tube channel where she uploads her home videos and dance videos, with a subscriber of around 152,000 subscribers. Professionally speaking, Ashima Chaudhary is a social media influencer and has now set the stage on fire in Bollywood.

Things were falling one after another. Ashima Chaudhary is all over Instagram with millions of followers making him a real craze. What started as just uploading home videos and loved and followed by many, she has become a celebrity among young people and a big influence for them.

Ashima Chaudhary paved the way and collaborates with singers like Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar and Badshah for dance cover videos.

With a strong force of her followers watching her on Instagram and her own titled YouTube channel encouraged Ashima to try her luck in movies, so after suing her parents, Ashima landed in Mumbai.

Focus on auditions and climbing the ranks of Hindi cinema. With beauty, fans following running by the millions, and dancing ability with acting charm, Ashima Chaudhary is bound to land a plum cream role in her hit kitty. What started out as just uploading videos, then reels, then a you tube channel, being in video cover history is all about giving Ashima Chaudhary success in the film industry. Ashima, is a rising star.

