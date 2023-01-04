Entertainment
Hollywood – Jeremy Renner shares his first photo since snow removal accident, thanks fans for their “kind words”
The 51-year-old actor shared a selfie of his bruised face from the hospital bed on Instagram on Tuesday night
Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, who recently had an accident, shares the first hospital photo thanking fans for their love and support.
PTI
|
Angels
|
Published on 04.01.23, 11:34 AM
Hollywood star Jeremy Renner thanked fans for their love and support in his first social media post following the weekend’s snow clearing accident.
The 51-year-old actor shared a selfie of his bruised face from his hospital bed on Instagram on Tuesday night.
“Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But sending love to you all,” Renner, who continues to be in the intensive care unit of a local hospital, wrote. in the short message.
The two-time Oscar nominee had suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” while trying to clear snow around his personal vehicle.
Earlier on Tuesday, Samantha Mast, the actor’s publicist, shared more details about the crash that happened near his home in Reno, Nevada, on New Year’s Day. He was airlifted on Sunday and had surgery the next day. .
Renner was moving snow from a private driveway, so his family members could leave his residence after celebrating the holidays together, Mast told the CNN news site. Members of the actor’s family were with him when the accident happened, his rep added.
At a press conference, the local sheriff said the actor was run over by his snowcat – a truck-sized vehicle designed to travel on snow – after the machine started rolling while that he was not in the driver’s seat. He was injured while trying to get back in the snowcat.
Renner was allowed to use the snowcat because it was on a private road shared by his neighbors and not maintained by the county, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said.
The Reno area received about 6 to 12 inches of snow at elevations below 5,000 feet between New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, and up to 18 inches at higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.
“He was a great neighbor and he was plowing these roads for his neighbour,” Balaam added.
The “Hawkeye” star, who is “stable but critical,” was making positive progress, his spokesperson later said in a new statement.
“(He) is awake, talking and in good spirits. He remains in intensive care in a critical but stable condition. He is overwhelmed with the show of love and support. The family asks that you keep thinking while he heals with his loved ones,” Mast added.
Film personalities such as Renner’s fellow Marvel star Mark Ruffalo and “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” co-star Anil Kapoor have sent their best wishes to the actor.
“Prayer for our brother @jeremyrenner for a full and speedy recovery. Please send him healing,” Ruffalo posted on his Instagram Stories.
“I pray for your speedy recovery Jeremy @jeremyrenner,” Kapoor wrote on his Instagram Stories.
Except for the title, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.
