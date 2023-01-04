Hollywood and marijuana stumble amid exodus from Democratic-controlled areas





Amid 2022’s economic failures, two of the biggest were Democrat-dominated Hollywood and the marijuana industry.

Meanwhile, hundreds of thousands of Americans voted with their feet as they fled Democratic-controlled areas to Republican-ruled states.

Americans left the four largest liberal states: California, New York, Illinois and Pennsylvania. Their population decline was the largest in the country, while conservative states like Texas and Florida boomed in attracting Americans to settle there. So many people have left California, New York and Illinois since Joe Biden took office that each state would have lost another seat in the House of Representatives (and another vote in the Electoral College) in addition to the seat that each State lost in the 2020 census. Democratic-controlled Minnesota would also lose a seat, while the states that would win those four seats would be Arizona, Florida, Idaho and Texas. Liberal media lost $540 billion in market value in 2022. The Dow Jones Media Titans Index, which includes 30 of the world’s largest media companies including Disney, has plummeted 40% in value, far more than other industries. Hollywood’s year-end extravaganza, the big-budget Babylon movie itself, was a sickening display of depravity that bombarded the box office. Even liberal critics expressed dismay at this film’s downfall. Streaming services, which were supposed to be the next wonderful thing, also posted losses last year. As Netflix turned to promoting the evil, millions of Americans turned it off. The Wall Street Journal estimates that more than 100 million Netflix viewers use someone else’s password for free, which is nearly half of its global subscriber base. Reed Hastings, the billionaire CEO of Netflix who showers liberal causes with his largesse, has seen the value of Netflix shares fall by more than 50% in the past year. An even greater decline in value has occurred in the marijuana industry, which is euphemistically called cannabis to avoid negative connotations with the noxious weed. After voters were tricked into legalizing pot in many states, the black market overwhelmed law enforcement, and illegal drug sales are now rampant. The legalization of the drug has not reduced the illegal trade as the proponents of pot had promised. On the contrary: after legalizing cannabis in nearly half of the states, illicit drug activity has only increased. Oklahoma, where a 2018 ballot initiative only legalized medical marijuana, has become the largest exporter of pot and other drugs to other states, which is prohibited by federal law. With around 7,000 marijuana growers dotting the rural landscape, putrid smells, chemicals, bright lights and excessive water consumption have turned the Sooner State into a dystopia. A gangland-style murder at a 10-acre marijuana farm shocked the state in November, with many unanswered questions about how six Chinese nationals got into the business. Court documents filed earlier this month allege the Chinese-born suspect demanded the return of $300,000 he had invested in the pot operation before he began shooting. Despite such rampant crime, the cannabis industry is undeterred as it promotes a ballot initiative there in March to legalize recreational use of the harmful drug. The once conservative state, which has one of the highest concentrations of churches in the country, is being transformed by this destructive experience. Illegal marijuana sales have driven down prices for legal sales, resulting in billions of dollars in losses for investors. The price of marijuana in Michigan has fallen 75%, and similar declines in its value have occurred in California as illegal pot cultivation continues to dominate the market. California and Oregon illegally export their excess marijuana to other states, including Michigan and New York. It is estimated that more than two-thirds of cannabis sales are illegal in California and elsewhere. Pot legalization has been disastrous in the desert southwest, where it has accelerated a severe water shortage that will soon lead to deep cuts in what can be extracted from the Colorado River. California and Colorado have opened the door to rampant marijuana grow ops that steal immense amounts from the only source of water for 40 million Americans. This month, a drought emergency was declared for Southern California as the Biden administration failed to broker a new deal on how the Colorado River’s unprecedented water levels will be shared. In the region. Now the federal government is threatening to impose rationing of water use by the southwestern United States. John and Andy Schlafly are the sons of Phyllis Schlafly (1924-2016) and lead the Phyllis Schlafly Eagles organizations.

