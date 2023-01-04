Brad Pitt goes shirtless with girlfriend Ines de Ramon in Cabo: Photos – Hollywood Life









See the gallery





Image credit: KCS Press / MEGA brad pitt heats up the New Year in Mexico! The 59-year-old Hollywood idol was spotted with a model and alleged love interest, a 30-year-old jewelry designer Ines de Ramonenjoying a poolside getaway on December 31 in footage obtained by page 6 it shows here. The couple could be seen sunbathing topless in a pool in Cabo as they chatted. More about brad pitt The new couple, who reportedly started dating in November, lay back in modern pool chairs that faced opposite directions. Ines moved away from the pool and brought her knees up to her chest, keeping the visibility of her chest to a minimum. She shielded her lower half from the sun with a blue and white towel wrapped around her. She looked like she was just going for a swim in the pool, as her brunette locks were wet. Meanwhile, Brad soaked up all the sun he could get in a blue ombre swimsuit. He also seemed to be reading a big book, possibly a movie script. He shielded his eyes with aviator sunglasses. A solo photo of the Once upon a time in Hollywood The star showed him strolling around the scenic resort with his chiseled abs and several tattoos in full display, including one that reached below his waist. Brad and Ines first sparked romance rumors in November after they were spotted at a bono concert together. A source later revealed that Brad and the designer had been dating for a few months, per PEOPLE. Hot Items Currently trendy now



In December, a person close to Ines and Brad said they were nothing serious and just enjoyed spending time together, according to entertainment tonight. It’s still new, but they see where things are going and appreciate each other. They are having a great time together, the insider added. On the same day, December 19, a day after the actors’ 59th birthday, the alleged lovebirds were spotted in Hollywood. Of course, neither has publicly confirmed their relationship. Ines was married to vampire diary actor Paul Wesley, but they officially separated in September 2022 after three years together. Brad, of course, got along well with Angelina Jolie after her divorce in 2005 from Jennifer Aniston. They welcomed six children during their partnership, half of whom were adopted and married in 2014. Sadly, their union only lasted two years and they have been embroiled in an ugly custody battle since 2019. Brad has was last romantically linked to the model Emily Ratajkowski. Related link Related: Ines De Ramon: 5 things to know about Paul Wesley’s ex spotted hanging out with Brad Pitt Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hollywoodlife.com/2023/01/03/brad-pitt-shirtless-girlfriend-ines-de-ramon-cabo-photos/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos