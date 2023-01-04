Teen Romeo and Juliet stars sue over nudity in 1968 film





When Franco Zeffirelli’s Romeo and Juliet was first released in 1968, a brief scene of his star-crossed teenage lovers waking up naked in bed caused what film critic Roger Ebert describe like a lot of noise, including screaming headlines that Queen Elizabeth II witnessed the scene at the London premiere. Winner of two Academy Awards and critically acclaimed, the film became a classic adaptation of the Shakespearean tragedy and a staple of many English classrooms for decades. But now, more than 50 years later, the two actors who played the titular characters, Olivia Hussey and Leonard Whiting, have filed a lawsuit against the film distributor, Paramount Pictures, claiming the bedroom scene was deceptively filmed while they were underage and assured that no nudity would be included in the final product. The lawsuit, filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, places much of the blame for the deception at the feet of Mr Zeffirelli, who died in 2019, but claims Paramount Pictures knew or should have known that body images Complainants’ nudes were secretly and illegally obtained during the performance.

The company is repackaging what is essentially pornography, according to the complaint. Representatives for Paramount did not respond to requests for comment on the lawsuit. In the scene, Mr. Whitings Romeo rises from bed and basks in the Veronese sun, his bare back on screen for several seconds. Juliette mostly stays hidden under the sheet, before jumping out of bed, her bare chest showing briefly. Ms Hussey was 16 when the scene was filmed and Mr Whiting was 17, said Tony Marinozzi, the manager of the two actors, who are now 71 and 72. (The scene was filmed in September 1967, he said, although the lawsuit that was filed contains an inaccurate date.) According to the lawsuit, Mr. Zeffirelli told the actors that no nudity would be filmed and that they would wear flesh-colored underwear during the bedroom scene, but on the morning of the shoot he told them that they would had to act naked. or the image would fail. The director showed them where the cameras would be set up so that no nudity was filmed or photographed for use in Romeo and Juliet or elsewhere, the lawsuit said.

The actors filed a lawsuit just before the end of a three-year window in California that temporarily lifted the statute of limitations so people who said they were sexually abused as children could file civil lawsuits. In recent days, the state has seen a flood of litigation under the lawcalled California Child Victims Act, before the window expired on Saturday. The lawsuit alleges, among other things, sexual harassment and childhood sexual abuse. The Franco Zeffirelli Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Italy dedicated to the legacy of directors, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. In his 2018 memoir, The girl on the balcony Ms Hussey recalls filming the scene, writing that after a make-up artist approached her to apply full make-up, she confronted Mr Zeffirelli following a minor panic attack, and he told her assured that she would be wearing a nightgown in the scene. Although things should, you know, to flow in another direction, I want you to be ready, Mrs. Hussey reminded the manager. The scene was filmed on a closed set, Ms Hussey recalled in the memoir, meaning only essential crew members were allowed to be present, but there was an incident in which a dirty old man of the crew had to be removed, she wrote. . In interviews around the time the memoir was published, Ms Hussey had expressed some approval of the way the scene was filmed, saying The variety that it was filmed with taste. She said FoxNews that it was not so serious and that the production team of the films had become a big family.

John C. Manly, a lawyer who has long represented plaintiffs alleging sexual abuse, said Ms Hussey’s statements as an adult would likely make the case harder to win. Mr Marinozzi said interviews with Ms Hussey on the stage showed her trying to control the situation and expressing her pride in the film and her performance, although, he said, she was never proud of this scene. They did what they were asked to do because they were professionals, he said. Sheelagh McNeill contributed research.

