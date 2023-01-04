Jeremy Renner’s snow tractor injuries were a tragic accident, Nevada sheriff says : NPR



Serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner sustained while using a snow tractor to free a snow-covered motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be the result of a ‘tragic accident’, it said Tuesday the sheriff of Reno.

The 51-year-old ‘Avengers’ star was seriously injured when he was run over by his own snowcat after using it to free a vehicle driven by a family member who got stuck in 3 feet of fresh mountain snow on New Years Day, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said.

An investigation is ongoing but there were no signs of foul play or any indication that Renner was intoxicated at the time of the Sunday morning incident, Balaam told reporters.

“At this stage of the investigation (…) we believe this is a tragic accident,” the sheriff said. “He was a good neighbor and he plowed these roads for his neighbors.”

The crash left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries, according to a publicist and sheriff’s officials who said Renner was airlifted by medical helicopter about 25 miles to a hospital in Reno.

Around the same time reporters sat down with Balaam on Tuesday, Renner posted an Instagram photo of himself in a hospital bed and a message, missing an apostrophe.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” he said. “I’m too screwed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Balaam said Renner used his Pistenbully snow groomer, a 7-tonne vehicle he owns, to tow another personal vehicle that had become snow-covered on a private road he shares with neighbours.

“After he managed to tow his personal vehicle from its blocked location, Mr. Renner got out of his (snow cart) to speak to a family member,” Balaam said. “The Pistenbully began to roll. In an effort to (stop it), Mr. Renner tries to climb back into the driver’s seat. That’s when Mr. Renner is run over.”

The sheriff said the snowcat has been impounded and is being examined by investigators “for any mechanical failures and why it started rolling.”

“He was helping someone stuck in the snow,” said Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve. Reno Gazette-Journal Monday evening. She said she and the actor were friends and she was called about the accident shortly after it happened near the Mount Rose Highway that connects Reno to Lake Tahoe.

“He always helps others,” the mayor told the newspaper.

Balaam said Tuesday it took Reno first responders more than 30 minutes to travel the several miles of snowy road to reach Renner on the private highway road.

Up to 20 vehicles were left on the road as 3 feet of fresh snow fell overnight, slowing the response of firefighters and ambulances.

A publicist for Renner said in a statement Monday that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and remained in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit following surgery at a Reno hospital. .

Renner plays Hawkeye, a member of the Avengers superhero team in the sprawling Marvel film and TV universe.

Balaam said the two-time acting Oscar nominee became an honorary deputy sheriff in Reno through his participation in the county’s “Shop with the Sheriff” program, which raises money for children to buy Christmas gifts.

“Throughout the community, he’s been very generous,” the sheriff said.

Renner scored back-to-back Oscar nominations for The Hurt Locker and The city. His portrait of a deminer in Iraq in 2009 The Hurt Locker helped make him a household name.

The Avengers in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s big storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in multiple sequels and getting his own Disney+ series, Hawk Eye.

“His popularity among the kids in ‘Marvels’, he has a huge impact,” Balaam said on Tuesday.

“Those kids he touched during ‘Shop with the Sheriff’, I can guarantee you they will never forget that moment,” he said. “They call him Hawkeye.”