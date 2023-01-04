Review: Sam, by Allegra Goodman





This is one of the many strengths of this tender novel; we learn the history of the Sams family as children do, through clues and overheard excerpts. In the early chapters, Goodman frequently writes in time to the various parental instructions Sam receives. For example, Courtney, a college dropout, wants her kids, both dull students, to go to college, so her lessons include warnings that Sam takes for granted if you don’t do your homework, you will have to live in other houses, borrow fan leaves and never go out at night. Courtney is a heroic single mother, who worked two jobs for most of Sam’s childhood, including a position at Staples. She makes mistakes, especially romantic ones, but is fiercely committed. Mitchell’s contributions include apologies, he’s an artist, which is why he travels and writes down all the ways the world can fuck you. Years later, when Sam is about to turn 18, she, Courtney, and Noah visit Mitchell at an equine therapy farm where he works with the horses, all rescue animals. Work is another fresh start, another place of hope, and Mitchell sounds happy when he talks about the value of therapy to horse and man. Now Sam is cynical about his dad and shrewd: his dad has that light in his eyes that he gets when he plays. Some people tell lies about the past. Her father tells lies about the future. It always tells a new story. When Mitchell talks about defeating damaged horses with patience, Sam looks at him as Stop. Don’t put me in your metaphor. Meanwhile, were in Goodman’s metaphor. Climbing, and the tenacity required to do so, means getting out of the financial and emotional hole a girl like Sam was born into. For her, literal climbing is much more fun and success more achievable. By the time she became a young adult, she had endured heartache and had many reasons not to trust people, possibly including herself. She’s more interested in working and hanging out with a bunch of cool 20-somethings at Red Rocks than she is in the accounting program Courtney wants her to pursue. A triumph for Sam is the chance to buy Noah new hockey skates instead of the used ones he’s used to. But as Sam gets stronger and better at climbing, finding new paths upwards where none seemed possible, her inner life also changes. In Goodman’s highly trained hands, this metaphor never seems contrived. An exquisite slice of life bigger than its heroine alone, Sam recalls Boyhood, Richard Linklaters 2014 cinematic portrait of a boy from childhood to early adulthood. That’s a big compliment. If it feels like Sam must live on in the world after the novel’s end, much like Mason did in Boyhood, it’s because Goodman so earnestly inhabited a true identity: the child ready to fall. through the cracks that somehow don’t. Sam is the embodiment of Courtney’s dignity in an unworthy world, with Mitchell’s magic lodged in her soul. She hopes, quietly writing her own story. Mary Pols is the author of a memoir, Accidentally on Purpose, and recently completed her first novel. She works at Bates College.

