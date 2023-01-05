Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: 8 Best Bollywood Diva Quotes That Will Make You Admire Her More

Deepika Padukone is turning a new page in her life today, January 5, 2023, as it is her birthday. Being one of the well-known and globally recognized Bollywood actresses, she has used the power that comes with her profession to help better causes like mental health and has never backed down from criticizing bad practices.

Recently she starred in the song Current Laga Re of Circus and getting ready for a big movie release Pathane, with co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She made her debut in 2007 with Om Shanti Om and hasn’t looked back since. Therefore, on her special day, we have selected some of the best quotes from the Bollywood diva who knows how to own her words.

Here are the 8 quotes from Deepika Padukone

On her role in the movie 83 and the merit of housewives gone unnoticed

Deepika Padukone took to Instagram to credit her mom and other housewives and recognize their hard work, she said, I made this movie ONLY AND JUST for you! I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again We leave with all the merit and glory, but the sacrifice of a spouse and family always goes unnoticed! My small contribution to #83thefilm is to recognize and recognize every housewife who puts the dreams of her spouse, children and family before her own.

Read also : Woman of the Dead: All About Anna Maria Mhes Mystery Thriller Coming to Netflix

Believe in yourself and your abilities

In an interview at Jio MAMI 17th Mumbai Film Festival, she talked about being patient and believing in yourself. I don’t give up easily. I keep the faith, I never give up. As soon as you tell me I can’t do something, I work even harder to prove, not to people but to myself, that I can do it. It can be anything.

About equal pay and not settling for less

At the launch of the children’s book The point that went for a walk, the actress spoke about pay parity. She said: “There was a recent incident where a director offered us a film that I liked creatively. But then it came to money and I said that’s what I would charge. Then it went back and forth. He came back and told me he couldn’t pay me because he had to host the male (leader). So I said auntie- goodbye because I know my track record. I know my worth. I know his movies didn’t do as well as my movies. So it made absolutely no sense. I was okay saying no to this salary-based movie because I thought it was unfair.

On his success and his fragility of life

In an interview, Deepika spoke candidly about her own success and what it means to her. I really don’t know what success means, but I think that for me, being truly successful is being at peace with myself and being happy every day. I think depression taught me how fragile my life is or how fragile all lives are and it made me appreciate people and emotions and feelings. So for me, it’s not the materialistic things, it’s not the numbers, because there’s always more.

On mental illness and awareness through his foundation

In a video on instagram, the actress talks about how mental illness can happen to anyone, she added, Mental illness doesn’t discriminate and I think for them that’s really what we were trying to achieve . I think the most gratifying part is when you hear communities talk about how their understanding of mental illness has evolved.

On relationships and the role of a partner

In an interview with Filmfare, Deepika Padukone shared what her ideal relationship would look like. She said, relationships should be like this. It should not be driven by one person. It’s not about who dominates and who listens to whom. Both people have an equal say and both should influence the other for the better.

Be an independent person

In an interview with Verve, she said, “It’s not about the bags he buys me, or the rocks, or the dinners, or the vacations he can take me. I am a self-taught girl. I know I’ve already accomplished a lot and I don’t need a man for those things. I can buy myself the most expensive bag or the biggest rock I want. For me, it has to be about being my best friend, spending quality time with me, being able to have amazing conversations together even when we’re sitting in a house or a car.

Do not be afraid to make mistakes and to question yourself

In another interview with Filmfare, the actress said: Never lose sight of what you want for yourself. People will try to pull you down. There might be things in your life that will dampen your confidence. There may be days when you want to crash; there may be days when you feel like giving up. It is extremely important to be emotionally strong and focused. Do it your way. And don’t be afraid to make mistakes.

Photo credit: Deepika Padukone Gehraiyaan

Which of the quotes above resonates the most with you? Let us know in the comment section below. In the meantime, we wish the talented actress a very happy birthday!

Read also : What’s Coming to Netflix in January 2023: Kaleidoscope, The Pale Blue Eye, That 90s Show and More