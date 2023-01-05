Kashmir’s Ishfaq Kawa set to make Bollywood reading debut

Srinagar- Young Kashmiri singer Ishfaq Kawa is set to make his Bollywood playback debut.

Ishfaq has recorded the title track for the Bollywood movie ‘Welcome to Kashmir’, which was filmed in North Kashmir and is set to be released this year with locals playing the lead roles.

Hailing from Shadipora village in Bandipora district, Ishfaq has drawn parallels with famous singer Arjit Sing due to his soulful voice.

Ishfaq first decided to try singing in 2015, when he received a standing ovation for his singing talent while working as a waiter in Hyderabad.

Ishfaq came on stage for ‘Nundi Bani’, a song written and composed by him, dedicated to all mothers who have lost their children. The song received tremendous response garnering 10 million views on YouTube alone.

Ishfaq currently has over 492,000 subscribers on YouTube. He has become a new Kashmi musical sensation with every song he uploads to YouTube garnering millions of views.

“I am extremely thrilled to have recorded the title track for ‘Welcome to Kashmir’. I started from zero and it gives me immense pleasure to have reached this stage. Everyone who learns it is happy that finally our language Kashmiri has reached Bollywood,” said a jubilant Ishfaq.

“The title song is in Kashmiri language with a few lines in Hindi. The filming took almost six months, which is now over. My song will be released soon,” Ishfaq added.

He said “Welcome to Kashmir” is an attempt to present the authentic image of J&K people to a wider audience.

The film highlights women’s empowerment and the need to eradicate drug addiction among Kashmir’s youth, he said.

Ishfaq aspires to give more space to the Kashmiri language in Bollywood through his singing.

“I wanted Kashmiri language to reach Bollywood and finally my dream came true. Now I will work harder to reach Mumbai and perform in Bollywood,” Ishfa said.

“Due to the introduction of Punjabi songs in Bollywood, Punjabi now has an audience even in areas where there is no Punjabi language. Punjabi songs are hit among non-Punjabi audiences in the country as well as abroad. Like the Punjabi language, I want to promote Kashmir through Bollywood,” he added.

Ishfaq, the son of a farmer, had his share of ups and downs, but struggles and hard work paid off.

“I was interested in music since my childhood, but there was no platform available where I could show my talent. I faced many challenges in my singing career to get where I am today. today. I faced a financial crisis and was short of money during the early days of my music career. I would do manual labor to earn money to follow my passion. But I don’t never gave up hope and always tried to give my best,” he said.

“In the beginning, I was translating Hindi songs into Kashmir and singing them, which got tremendous response from listeners. When people started liking my songs, I felt I had to continue this journey. Later I started to sing my own compositions such as “Dilbar”, “Nund Banie”, “Ha Yaroa Walo”, “Zaroori Shum”, “Madnoa” and the recently released song “Madno”. and composed all these songs myself,” he said.

“I intend to promote the Kashmiri language to young people through my songs, and that’s what I do,” he said.

“I feel overwhelmed by the love and respect I have received from music lovers, both at home and abroad. It’s not always about the money, but the place you make in people’s hearts are priceless. At the beginning of my singing career, I never thought that I would receive so much love from people,” he added.

“After a few weeks, I will release a song called ‘Gubroa’. I’m sure people will like it, just like they liked the song ‘Nundi Bani’,” Ishfaq said. (IANS)