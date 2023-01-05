Entertainment
22 in Review: Berwick Bollywood Takes Center Stage
By Eleanor Wilson
During the New Year period, Star News looks back on the year that has passed by revisiting some of the stories that made the news in 2022.
Sahana Rudresh said she was born with an interest in Bollywood dancing.
For her friend and classmate Kohana, it was about expanding her horizons beyond academia.
The couple attend Berwicks Nossal High School, considered one of the best public schools in the state.
But the selective-entry school is slowly branching out from its strong academic base, and Sahana and Kohana are on the cusp.
Grade 12 students are captains and choreographers of the schools Bollywood Club – a niche extracurricular offering in its own right.
The club has several dozen members who regularly perform colorful Bollywood dance performances at school assemblies and community events across Berwick.
In late August, the club ventured to Williamstown to compete in the High School Dance Competition – a statewide free dance contest using Bollywood music and dance styles.
Continuous thematic life guided the group’s five-minute routine – a complex blend of upbeat Bollywood melodies, modern pop music and Bollywood theatrical ballads.
They went home with a silver medal.
In a school that might seem to be purely academically focused, just doing these extracurricular activities, joining this club was something that I felt would help me connect even more deeply with my culture, Kohana said. .
It’s a very proud moment for me to see our school have a club like this, which isn’t very common in other schools, kind of start to branch out and have that influence on others . It’s really good to see that.
Sahana’s experience with Indian dance brings her back to her earliest memories, dancing to Bollywood songs that her mother used to play her on television.
At the age of 10, she joined a classical dance school which teaches Bharatanatyam, a style of traditional Indian dance.
It was there, says Sahana, that she discovered the first hint of her passion for Bollywood.
At first I was hesitant because I was leaning towards more modern dance, but my mother put me into this cultural art form so I learned a lot of traditional concepts, she said.
It really helped me to understand the connection between Bollywood and its roots and encouraged me to continue dancing.
People of Indian ancestry make up 9.3% of Casey residents, the most common heritage outside of English and Australian, so it’s perhaps not so surprising that local students s are interested in activities that go beyond the framework of chess or the choir.
As they graduate from Nossal High at the end of the year, the couple hope to continue their studies in related fields of health and medicine, but they are confident that offers from the Bollywood Club will start appearing in school reports and on notice boards in schools. across Melbourne.
My younger sister came to watch the competition and she wants to start a Bollywood club at her school next year, Kohana said.
Just to see how much impact Bollywood dancing has had in school and outside is an amazing feeling and I think that’s one of the best things about dancing.
