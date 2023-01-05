Happy Birthday Deepika Padukone: Remember those commercials that made her famous? | Bollywood

Deepika Padukone was spotted with Ranveer Singh at Mumbai airport recently as the two were leaving for her birthday vacation. The actor will celebrate his 37th birthday on January 5. In 2007, Deepika made her acting debut with Farah Khan’s Om Shanti Om, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. Before becoming one of Bollywood’s highest paid actresses, Deepika was a model and was seen in numerous TV commercials in the 2000s. Read also : Deepika Padukone flashes a broad smile, Ranveer Singh keeps it simple as they make a stylish airport entrance

One of the first advertisements featuring Deepika was for a brand of toothpaste. The 2004 commercial saw her dancing in the bathroom with an animated Close-Up toothpaste. Over the next few years, in addition to walking the ramp at fashion shows for some of the country’s top designers, Deepika Padukone also garnered attention with her TV commercials for brands like Limca. The actor was seen dancing in the rain and jumping through muddy puddles on the road in a Limca advert. She drank from a bottle of Limca almost the entire time of the ad.

Another old advert showed Deepika promoting a Chennai-based clothing store called Naihaa. The advertisement showed her as a modern woman with a career in the corporate world, which is still tied to her Indian roots. She meets a groom-to-be in the ad, who seemed equally impressed with her.

Before modeling, Deepika, the eldest daughter of Indian badminton legend Prakash Padukone, was a national level badminton player. After years of modeling, Deepika became an actress. It has been 15 years since Deepika joined the movies with Om Shanti Om, in which she played a movie star as well as an actor hired to impersonate that aforementioned movie star.

Since then, she has worked with some of Bollywood’s most acclaimed directors, from Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat) to Shoojit Sircar (Piku). Deepika was last seen in Gehraiyaan (2022), which also starred Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film was directed by Shakun Batra and supported by Karan Johar. She will next be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, which is set to be released on January 25. She also has Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, among other upcoming projects.