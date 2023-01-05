Zomato and Blinkit put a hilarious twist on famous Bollywood dialogue in new ad





Food delivery app Zomato (and now Blinkit) never fails to surprise us with its marketing strategies. If you browse through their social media, you will come across various interesting content that is both witty and humorous. We recently came across one of these posts on Instagram handles from Zomato and Blinkit that left us divided. It was a luscious rendition of popular dialogue from a Bollywood movie. And it’s quite funny. Check the Instagram post here: Read also : Pune Man orders food worth Rs 28.6 Lakh in 2022: Zomato shares Can you relate to it? Let us help you here. “Doodh mangoge doodh denge” (ask for milk, we will deliver) and “Kheer mangoge, kheer denge” (ask for kheer we will deliver) are memes of the dialogue “Doodh mangoge, kheer denge; Kashmir mangoge, cheer denge” (ask milk, we will give you kheer; but if you ask for cashmere, we will tear you to pieces). This dialogue was taken from a 2002 film, “Maa Tujhe Salaam”. According to the post, these two slogans appeared on the billboard of the food delivery platform, mirroring each other. Read also : Biryani remains the most ordered food in India in 2022: Zomato report Zomato shared the ad collaboration (with Blinkit) on Instagram and wrote, “Insta collab with billboard collaboration.” For the uninitiated, Zomato acquired Blinkit (formerly Grofers) in an all-stock deal of Rs 4,447 crore in June 2022. The post has so far garnered over 80,000 likes and hundreds of funny comments so far. Entrepreneur Ashneer Grover wrote, “That’s super cool.” Another person said, “Sahi chal raha hai tum dono ka (you are fine).” One person commented, “Made it Insta-official.” How did you find this funny collaboration between Zomato and Blinkit? Share your thoughts in the comments below. Featured Video of the Day Hot Toddy Recipe | How to make hot toddy

About Somdatta SahaExplorer – that’s what Somdatta likes to call herself. Whether in terms of food, people or places, all she craves is to experience the unknown. Simple aglio olio or daal-chawal pasta and a good movie can make his day.

