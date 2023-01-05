Game developer Frisco Gearbox acquires 3D scanning company behind Hollywood movies

Frisco-based Gearbox Entertainment Co., the developer of popular video game titles Brothers in arms and Borderlandssaid on Wednesday it has acquired Captured Dimensions, another Frisco company that provides 3D capture and scanning services for Hollywood films.

Captured Dimensions has been involved in dozens of high-profile Hollywood productions, including the John Wick 3, Black Panther, Joker and the Avatar movies. Its clients include film studios 20th Century Fox, Lionsgate, Sony Pictures and Netflix and game companies 2K Games and Electronic Arts.

The terms of the contract are not disclosed.

Jordan Williams, President and Founder of Captured Dimensions, will continue to lead the company under the leadership of President and Founder of Gearbox, Randy Pitchford.

This merger gives us an incredible avenue for growth and opportunity, Williams said in a statement. We were delighted to work hand in hand with some of the most talented developers in the world and to continue to provide our best services to our current customers and our new partners.

Gearbox had previously worked with Captured Dimensions on several projects prior to the deal, Gearbox chief commercial officer Sean Haran said in a statement.

This deal brings a wealth of talent to the Gearbox family in several key areas, Haran said. This acquisition brings incredible technology into the fold of future projects and enables further expansion of offerings to strategic partners across multiple business units.

Gearbox formed a new division, Gearbox Studios, in 2021 which has movies and series in the works based on its game franchises Borderlands, Duke Nukem and Brothers in arms.

Gearbox, founded in 1999, was sold to Swedish game developer Embracer Group in 2021 in a deal worth up to $1.3 billion. At the time, the employee-owned company had 550 workers. He has also developed games in the half life, Counter-Strike, Professional skater Tony Hawks, 007 James Bond and Halo series.