Elvis wins Best Picture, Director – The Hollywood Reporter





by Buz Luhrmann Elvis swept Capri, Hollywood International Film Festival, including Best Picture and Best Director awards. The glitzy biopic from Warner Bros. on Elvis Presley also won six other awards, including Best Producer, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. At the awards show in Naples, Italy, Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for his starring role in The whale and Angela Bassett winning Best Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Additionally, Ana De Armas won the Best Actress crown for her lead portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blond, while Eddie Redmayne won Best Supporting Actor for his Netflix star turn The good nurse. In total, Netflix saw its titles win nine honors at the Capri Film Festival, including Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, awarded for the best animation and the best original music by Alexandre Desplat; Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Overall Cast for Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads; and Quiet on the Western Front winner of the best international feature film. Alejandro González Iñárritu also received the Capri Visionary Award for his latest film, Bard. by Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick won three Capri Awards in the technical categories for Best Cinematography, Best Editing and Best Visual Effects. Another award ceremony, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert won the trophy for best original screenplay for Everything everywhere all at onceand Dianne Warren won Best Original Song for the say it like a woman theme song “Applause”.

