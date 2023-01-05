Alaska Daily: Hilary Swank shines in Spotlight director’s new Disney+ series

REVIEW: The Oscar-winning director and Spotlight co-writer is back in the newsroom, and he’s bought a two-time Oscar-winning actor with him.

Like this true story centered around the Boston Globes uncovering a massive scandal involving the Catholic Churches’ cover-up of child molestation, Tom McCarthys Alaska Daily (now streaming on Disney+) is a testament to the power of journalism in investigation and the importance of a journal in keeping a community informed and its leaders accountable.

When we first meet Eileen Fitzgerald (Hilary Swank), she’s preparing a five-month-long exposé on General Raymond Green for publication. The evidence she uncovered suggests he used power and influence to sell guns to bad people who used them to kill innocent people.

But while the story has already been cleared by the courts, there is some tension and concern in the air in The Vanguards offices in New York, especially since all the allegations come from a single source. . Eileen is confident in her story, however, and rails against anyone who dares to suggest she should wait.

However, despite the expected spatter, it won’t be long before the Generals team takes on not only Eileen’s source, but the reporters’ reputations as well. Nervous about the mounting pressure, her editor cancels scheduled appearances on Eileens’ current affairs shows and essentially backtracks on the story. A Daily Beast article builds a narrative around her enmity towards her colleagues, especially other women, and within days Eileen’s career was effectively cancelled.

Four months later, Eileen has barely left her apartment. Now trying to turn her story into a book, she is surprised when a man she hasn’t seen in 17 years calls her.

Former colleague Stanley Cornik (Jeff Perry) wants to offer him a chance to get back into the game. A one-year general reporting contract at his newspaper. He knows she’s not blinded by her own ambition, or even a woman who’s spent her entire career fighting bully misogynists to get canceled because she was one herself, but simply one of the best journalists. hes never met.

Despite his best flattery, persuading her to drop everything to move to Anchorage, Alaska isn’t exactly an easy sell. I paid my dues. It’s the minor leagues, she said dismissively. I’m going to finish my book and I’m leaving.

Stanley, however, has an ace up his sleeve. An unsolved mystery surrounding the death of an Indigenous woman who this community says is part of a string of unexplained disappearances and deaths of young women from similar backgrounds. We’re doing a good job, but too much was missing, pleads Stanley, You break big stories Eileen. You do this for us, we stay relevant, we stay alive.

While that’s eventually enough to get her on a plane, adjusting to her new surroundings won’t be easy. The Daily Alaskan has minimal resources, a strained relationship with local police and the native community, and its office is located in a strip mall that also houses a Chinese restaurant, travel agency, massage parlor, and insurance company. .

If that wasn’t enough, rivals The Anchorage Eagle are quick to stick the boot in, claiming The Alaskan is abandoning any pretense of professionalism and fairness by hiring Eileen as editor.

A sort of cross between Sharp Objects and Northern Exposure, Alaska Daily benefits greatly from McCarthys’ (whose resume also includes critically acclaimed films like The Station Agent, The Visitor and Win Win) ability to create colorful characters and give them something meaningful to say. It also does an effective job of bringing to life the trials and tribulations of a small-town newspaper (Anchorages’ population falls somewhere between Wellingtons and Christchurchs), with some of the technology and challenges oddly familiar to those of us in the industry here.

Provided Hilary Swanks Eileen Fitzgerald is a complex, prickly, and determined protagonist whose weaknesses, quirks, and biases give her reason enough to get addicted to Alaska Daily just to see what she’ll do (or who she’ll annoy) next. .

However, aided by solid work from McCarthy calling the shots and writing the scripts and a terrific set of mostly younger supporting players, this really is Swanks’ chance to shine once again. Something frustrating in the past, given the somewhat variable quality of her project choices (as well as her award-winning turns in Boys Dont Cry and Million Dollar Baby, she’s also starred in ghastly disasters like The Reaping and The Core) , here she reminds us of just how compelling an actress she can be.

Alaska Daily is now streaming on Disney+.