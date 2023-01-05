Has-beens in boot camp: Fox’s “special forces” | Culture & Leisure

Now here is something new and awesome. In fact, it’s not even new. Special Forces: Worlds Toughest Test (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14) brings together a group of 16 famous personalities to undergo rigorous training exercises designed for elite military commandos.
The group includes social influencers, former reality stars and athletes. Look for former Mets wide receiver and MLB Hall of Famer Mike Piazza, obnoxious reality TV star Kate Gosselin and Anthony Scaramucci, a former Wall Street executive who served 10 tumultuous and chaotic days in the Trump administration. Here he receives the kind of reputation laundering long associated with Dancing With the Stars.
There’s also NFL veteran Danny Amendola; Sporty Spice Girl Mel B; Longtime bachelorette Hannah Brown; Tyler Florence, Food Network Personality; NBA veteran Dwight Howard; singer/songwriter Montell Jordan; skier Gus Kenworthy; gymnast and Olympic medalist Nastia Liukin; soccer star Carli Lloyd; Beverley Mitchell, 7th Heaven Survivor; former Miss USA Kenya Moore; reality TV doctor for hire, Dr. Drew Pinsky; and Jamie Lynn Spears, star of Zoey 101 and famous brother. Oh my!
Over the course of the series, this celebrity cast will be subjected to the rigors of military toughness under the angry tutelage of an elite team of former Special Forces agents.
If this all sounds like another example of corporate media encouraging the weaponization of entertainment and the trivialization of true military sacrifice, it is. It has also been tried before.
In 2012, Mark Burnett launched the NBC Stars Earn Stripes series. He also had vaguely famous faces like Dean Cain undergo military training and drills. It was hosted by former NATO commander and presidential hopeful Wesley Clark and former Dancing With the Stars co-host Samantha Harris. Clark’s reputation as a serious person suffered substantial collateral damage.
From time to time, the juxtaposition of fake reality TV and the grim realities of warzone conditions seemed to be dreadfully tasteful.
In 2012, a committee of nine Nobel Peace Prize laureates wrote to the network asking NBC to reconsider its glorification and trivialization of the horrors of war. Their words were eloquent and overwhelming. This program[…]continues and develops an inglorious tradition of glorifying war and armed violence. Real war is deadly in the mud. Military and civilians are dying in ways that are anything but entertaining.
The same could be said for Special Forces, a series that seems particularly clueless given the daily reports of carnage coming out of Ukraine.
Any series that glamorizes war and revives Kate Gosselin’s career deserves our contempt. An early contender for the Worst New Show of 2023.
Here we are at the beginning of January, a time when many, feeling rather flabby from the excesses of the holidays, embark on diets and physical exercises. Curiously, two network series airing tonight feature the word hard. Phil Keoghan returns to host Tough as Nails (8 p.m., CBS).
Netflix is releasing the four-part documentary series Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, a look at the financier and Ponzi scheme operator who defrauded many people out of their life savings before his fraudulent fund collapsed in 2008. His victims ranged from the wealthy to close acquaintances and even parents who had no idea they were entrusting their modest savings to a sociopath. The story has already been adapted for scripted dramas, including the 2016 miniseries Madoff, starring Richard Dreyfuss and Blythe Danner.
Disney+ is airing the second season of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, another brand-expanding animated crack.
TONIGHT OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
An elderly patient worries about his disabled grandson on Chicago Med (7 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Because some people find morbid obesity entertaining, TLC is kicking off the new season of 1000-Lb. Best Friends (8 p.m., TV-14).
Bombs on Chicago Fire (8 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
First Contact: An Alien Encounter (8 p.m., PBS, TV-PG, check local listings) offers a speculative, fictionalized look at how such an event might occur.
Home Invasions on Chicago PD (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
The exes mark the spot on Big Sky (9 p.m., ABC, TV-14).
A graduate student (Dustin Hoffman) finds himself embroiled in a cat-and-mouse game between the CIA and a fugitive Nazi dentist (Laurence Olivier) in the 1976 thriller Marathon Man (7 p.m., Showtime).
The Price Is Right at Night (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG) … Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Reading contest comes alive on Abbott Elementary (8 p.m., ABC, TV-PG) … Marinas’ handsome boss irritates Tom on home economics (8:30 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Shania Twain and Ayo Edebiri are booked on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (10:35 p.m., CBS)… Jimmy Fallon hosts Winston Duke, Darren Aronofsky, Emma Myers and Idles on The Tonight Show (10:34 p.m., NBC) … Brendan Fraser and Patti LuPone visit Late Night with Seth Meyers (11:37 p.m., NBC) … Kal Penn and Melissa Fumero sit on The Late Late Show With James Corden (11:37 p.m., CBS, r).
Okay, that was weird. The least anticipated story of the week was the scandal involving Felicity Huffman (Desperate Housewives) and When Calls the Heart star Lori Loughlin (7 p.m. Sunday, Hallmark, TV-G), in a bribery/deception plot to obtain their respective daughters. in elite universities.
This is obviously an ongoing case, and all parties must have their say, or one day, in court. But the motivation at the center of this story is worth discussing. It implies an overwhelming need to do anything to get children into elite schools. As if anything less was unthinkable.
Television plays a significant role in this insecurity. I can’t remember how many times I’ve had to describe an ABC legal drama where every character comes from just the most exclusive Ivy and spends most of the pilot bragging about it.
There was a time, not too long ago, when John Grisham wrote best-selling books about barely accredited young lawyers from anonymous institutions who took on impossible cases against huge corporations and ultimately won. And I got the girl, to boot.
Thus, the neurotic obsession of our present age with elitism and inequality is hardly entrenched.
If anything comes of this sordid affair, it’s an appreciation that shoddy efforts at snobbery are still essentially pathetic. Or on classic TV, comedy. Looking at Gilligans Island, we identified with Mary Ann and the Skipper, and took pity on the millionaire and his wife.
CNN debuts the four-hour documentary Tricky Dick (8 p.m., Sunday), chronicling the life and times of Richard Nixon’s public career, which spanned the decades from the dawn of the Cold War to the Clinton.
An anxious new mother joins a solidarity and support group, only to find he has darker plans on his agenda in 2019’s clash Mommy Group Murder (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
The Thunder and Warriors meet in NBA action (7:30 p.m., ABC).
A former kidnapper returns to form on Ransom (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14).
Program on 60 Minutes (6 p.m., CBS): the employees of the embassies in China and Cuba complain of mysterious ailments; AOL founder Steve Case and his plans to invest in the future of neglected small towns in America; a visit to Monaco.
The duels begin on World of Dance (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG).
Auditions continue on American Idol (7 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).
Lex Luthor is free on Supergirl (7 p.m., CW, TV-PG).
Mr. Wednesday prepares for battle on American Gods (7 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
After discovering her royal lineage, an adopted 10-year-old girl becomes a little bully in 2019’s clash Mommys Little Princess (7 p.m., Lifetime, TV-14).
A Secret Room Holds Dangers on Charmed (8 p.m., CW, TV-14).
Hidden secrets revealed on The Walking Dead (8 p.m., AMC, TV-MA).
A new trial continues on The Case Against Adnan Syed (8 p.m., HBO, TV-14).
Ax is determined to destroy Taylor in the fourth-season premiere of Billions (8 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
Ulysses pursues a conspiracy theory on Now Apocalypse (8 p.m., Starz, TV-MA).
Unsung (8 p.m., TVONE) profiles the Jets.
Peaceful openings on Madam Secretary (9 p.m., CBS, TV-PG).
The tension mounts on Good Girls (9 p.m., NBC, TV-14).
Mos’ past comes to light on Black Monday (9 p.m., Showtime, TV-MA).
St. Patrick’s Day inspires many traditions. Syfy offers a marathon of Leprechaun movies, from Leprechaun 5: In the Hood (Saturday 4 p.m., TV-14) to Leprechaun 2 (8 p.m.). TCM takes the traditional, sleazy Technicolor blarney approach to director John Fords 1952 romance The Quiet Man (7 p.m. Sunday, TV-PG).
Dateline (7 p.m., NBC, TV-PG) … NBA Countdown (7 p.m., ABC) … Kids Are Fine on MasterChef (8 p.m., Fox, r, TV-PG) … 48 Hours (9 p.m., CBS) … A vintage portion of Saturday Night Live (9 p.m., NBC, r, TV-14).
A visit from an old friend inspires Miles in God Friended Me (7 p.m., CBS, TV-PG)… Homer can’t leave Barth’s virtual kingdom in The Simpsons (7 p.m., Fox, TV-14). .. Empathy for All Things on Bobs Burgers (7:30 p.m., Fox, TV-14).
A walk down the aisle on NCIS: Los Angeles (8 p.m., CBS, TV-14)… On two episodes of Family Guy (Fox, TV-14), Megs Winter Olympics (8 p.m.), fighting over a dowager (8:30 p.m. , r)…Aches on Shark Tank (9 p.m., ABC, TV-PG).