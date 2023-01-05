Entertainment
Iran releases actor Taraneh Alidoosti after 18 days amid anti-hijab protests | world news
Iranian authorities have released actress Taraneh Alidoosti after keeping her in jail for more than two weeks, CNN reported citing state-aligned ISNA, amid nationwide anti-hijab protests.
Taraneh Alidoosti was arrested last year after criticizing the execution of a man involved in the massive protests that have rocked the country since September. The actor condemned the hanging of Mohsen Shekari, one of the earliest known executions linked to the protests.
Taraneh Alidoosti’s lawyer said she was released on bail. After her release, photos of her holding flowers with supporters were widely shared on social media. Taraneh Alidoosti, who starred in the 2016 Oscar-winning film ‘The Salesman’, is known for her outspoken activism in the MeToo movement in Iran and was one of many famous celebrities to voice her support for protests in the country.
Earlier, ‘Avengers’ star Mark Ruffalo shared a photo indicating that more than 600 artists around the world had signed a petition calling for Taraneh Alidoosti’s release.
More than 600 artists around the world have signed an open letter calling for the release of award-winning actor and writer Taraneh Alidoosti. We demand his freedom. Join us. Petition link below, Mark Ruffalo wrote on Twitter.
Taraneh Alidoosti had also shared a photo of herself on Instagram without the hijab while holding a sign that read “Women, Life, Freedom” expressing her support for the protests.
In another post, she had said, Your silence means supporting tyranny and tyrants.
“Every international organization that observes this bloodbath and does not act is a disgrace to humanity,” she added.
