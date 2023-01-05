Entertainment
Upcoming Corporate Dramas in Hollywood’s Age of Anxiety
Bob Iger, now Disney’s CEO, said it bluntly about six months ago: This is the age of great anxiety in Hollywood.
Over the past decade, Wall Street has encouraged the world’s biggest entertainment companies to dive into streaming, tearing up their old business model. Then investors cooled off at the idea. Coupled with rising interest rates and a slowing economy, this has led to a sharp stock market revaluation in 2022 of companies that produce movies, TV, music and news.
Not much respite is expected in 2023 among the media executives and creatives I speak to. They expect this year to be difficult and it will not be without drama. Here are some of the stories to watch in 2023:
There will be more Scarjo-Disney type showdowns between stars and studios. In September 2021, then-Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek suffered his first major setback: a disagreement with actress Scarlett Johansson over the streaming release of her film. Black Widow. Johannson sued Disney over its decision to release the film online, which she said cost her $50 million, the Financial Times reported.
Even though many of us are back to normal, there are still about 30% fewer movies showing in theaters than before the pandemic. It seems inevitable that there will be further disputes between studios and talent, especially big-name actors who previously raked in big salaries from box office sales.
In 2021, when Warner made the dramatic choice to release all of its movies online the same day as in theaters, the studio ended up paying tens of millions to appease some stars. But now Warner and the other major studios are in cost-cutting mode. It won’t be as easy to justify writing checks to appease on-screen talent. And as Netflix and others introduce advertising to their streaming platforms, talent agents are also trying to get a share of that money.
Rupert Murdoch’s proposal to recombine Fox and News Corp is in play. Murdoch revealed in October that he wanted to merge the companies through an all-stock merger. Since then, specialized committees made up of independent directors have been evaluating the operation. We await their verdict, perhaps in the next few weeks. But already some shareholders have expressed their concerns. And although Murdoch and his family trust control about 40% of the voting shares, any transaction requires a majority of independent shareholders to vote in favor of the proposal.
Speculation is rife among shareholders, bankers and analysts about how this board will shake out. Could Murdoch split Wall Street Journal owner Dow Jones from News Corp to sweeten shareholder deal? Or sell other elements of the business?
Inflation hits Spotify users in the US. A Spotify subscription has cost $10 a month since the music service launched in the US in 2011. The company has experimented with some markets, but for the most part Spotify has spent more than a decade resisting a price change from its flagship product in the world. the largest music market.
This has been a source of frustration for record labels. During the same period, the price of a Netflix subscription nearly doubled, from $8 to $15.49 per month. Apple Music, Spotify’s biggest rival, raised prices by a dollar in October. It seems almost inevitable that Spotify will follow. Spotify shareholders might well be wondering why this hasn’t happened already.
Sport will continue to challenge the wider economy. In the television sector, 2022 has been characterized by canceled shows, tighter budgets and layoffs. But not so much in sports, a corner of the entertainment industry where two Arizona basketball teams were sold last month for a combined valuation of $4 billion. It was a record for the US National Basketball Association, and nearly double the $2.35 billion the Brooklyn Nets raked in in 2019.
The sale served as a reminder of the value of the NBA as it prepares to renegotiate fees for broadcast rights. Under the current deal, which spans the 2024-25 season, Disneys ESPN and Warners Turner pay the NBA about $2.6 billion a year. The head of Warner, David Zaslav, has already tried to negotiate in public, saying that his company doesn’t have to have the NBA. But it seems a safe bet that the price of those rights will jump, with tech groups like Amazon and Apple showing more interest in sports for their streaming services.
Outside of sports, however, 2023 looks like another year of media anxiety.

