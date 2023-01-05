That’s right, Dave Bautista is the best ex-wrestler actor

Three major WWE wrestlers have attempted to break into acting in Hollywood, including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena and Dave Bautista, but Bautista is clearly the best. While these former wrestlers were required to practice acting during their professional wrestling careers, the theatrics they performed fell far short of the demands of Hollywood actors, meaning this phenomenon of wrestlers turning into superstar actors is quite strange. While all three former wrestlers have their strengths, when it comes to pure acting ability, Dave Bautista comes out on top.

Wrestlers becoming actors is nothing new, with athletes like Roddy Piper bursting into the film world in the 1980s. However, the frequency with which these former wrestlers get into acting and success they come across makes this modern trend its own beast. Dwayne Johnson’s box office power proves he’s one of Hollywood’s greatest actors, while John Cena’s comedic talents have landed him starring roles in hit movies and shows like Peacemaker. Dave Bautista has humbler beginnings than the latter two, but he’s proven to be the better ex-wrestler turned actor.

Why Dave Bautista has the advantage on the rock

The Rock is the most well-known wrestler turned actor, starring in massive franchises like Jumanji and the fast furious movies. However, at the end of the day, the Rock is just a basic action star. In nearly every movie he stars in, The Rock plays the same character, a sarcastic but lovable jerk who always saves the day. Dave Bautista, on the other hand, has an incredible range. Dave Bautista plays a furious warrior in Dunesa tragic and remorseful replicant in Blade Runner 2049and hilarious comic relief in the guardians of the galaxy movies.

Along with his acting range, Bautista works much better in an ensemble cast than the Rock, an essential quality in modern Hollywood. The Rock prefers to be the main man, rarely playing second fiddle to an actor. In the fast furious movies, The Rock even has a clause in his contract saying he can’t lose a fight, showing that his ego comes at a cost to the characters.

Bautista, on the other hand, shines in ensemble casts. He tends to play beloved supporting roles in some of his most famous movies, including guardians of the galaxy, Dunesand Glass onion: a mystery at loggerheads. The Rock may be a movie star, but Dave Bautista is a character actor, which means he supports the movies he’s in instead of his public image.

John Cena Hasn’t Won the Hollywood Bautista Title (Yet)

While the Rock isn’t as talented as Dave Bautista, John Cena isn’t that far behind. John Cena’s role as a peacemaker in The Suicide Squad shows that he can play both comedic and dramatic roles. The talents of the actor are illustrated even more in the spin-off show Peacemaker. John Cena getting his big acting break in a superhero movie proves he’s following Bautista’s career trajectory. However, he still hasn’t surpassed the Hollywood title of Dave Bautista as he has yet to demonstrate Bautista’s reach.

Besides his performance as a peacemaker in the DCU, John Cena has yet to branch out and take on the dramatic roles that make Dave Bautista so great. Cena’s Hollywood projects are almost exclusively comedies with mixed reviews, such as Blockers, Play with fire, and holiday friends. Peacemaker may be the catalyst that breaks Cena out of his lovable dumb type, allowing him to finally show off his acting range. So far, however, the former wrestler just hasn’t shown he has the level of talent to surpass Dave Bautista, although he isn’t too far behind.

Bautista’s New Projects Will Confirm His Hollywood Status

Dave Bautista has acted in movies before, but he’s usually played supporting roles in his greatest hits. Dave Bautista’s Hollywood status is about to be cemented through his upcoming projects. Notably, Dave Bautista is M. Night Shyamalan’s biggest star. knock on the booth, with the film’s marketing banking on Bautista’s star power. If the film is a box office success, it could confirm that Bautista has become a bona fide Hollywood star, with his acting prowess alone selling nearly every film. knock on the booth is a horror movie, which means that by Dave Bautista the acting lineup will expand even further, further proving he’s Hollywood’s finest ex-wrestler.

