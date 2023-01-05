Lily James Shimmers for Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Glow Highlighter – WWD





Lily James uses her star power in a new Charlotte Tilbury campaign. The actress made her debut on Thursday as the star of the makeup brand’s campaign for the new Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect highlighter. Lily James in the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter campaign. COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE TILBURY James said the highlighter is one of her favorite new beauty products. “It has this amazing sculpting effect on my cheekbones and jawline, and the Glide Glide Texture behaves unlike anything I’ve experienced before, it does exactly what it says, smoothing out my pores, blurring everything and playing with light to make me look illuminated and uplifted from every angle,” she said in a statement. “I know great lighting can transform your face and Charlotte has captured and bottled these light tricks in Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter. This is my favorite trick. Jourdan Dunn and Lily James in the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter campaign. COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE TILBURY In the campaign photos, James can be seen wearing the glittery highlighter during an Old Hollywood glamour-themed photo shoot. In one photo, her hair is styled in a side part, with wavy bombshell curls. Another photo shows James with sparkling earrings next to Charlotte Tilbury ambassador Jourdan Dunn. The Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter, released on January 3rd. COURTESY OF CHARLOTTE TILBURY The highlighter, released on January 3, comes in six shades meant to lift and brighten areas of the face. The shades are: Champagne Glow, Pillow Talk Glow, Moonlit Glow, Gilded Glow, Rose Gold Glow and Bronze Glow. The new product is meant to channel the golden age of TV and film, bottling up the Hollywood industry’s lighting secrets for star-studded makeup. “As we head into awards season, I’m absolutely thrilled to reveal Golden Globe- [and] Emmy-nominated and beauty icon Lily James will star in my latest campaign for Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter,” the Tilbury brand founder said in a statement. “We had so much fun shooting this campaign together, the lights, the cameras, the dresses, the glamour.” This isn’t the first time James has been featured as a spokesperson for the popular makeup brand. After being named the face of Charlotte Tilbury’s magic cream last year, she appeared in the brand’s holiday campaign in October, inspired by Studio 54. The Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter costs $48 and is available at Charlottetilbury.com. All six shades are available at retailers, but the bonus shade, Sunset Glow, is only available on the official website.

