Entertainment
Jeremy Renner helps a broken down car when it is injured by a snowplow
RENO, Nev. — The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner sustained while using a snow tractor to free a snow-covered motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be the result of a tragic accident, a said the sheriff of Reno on Tuesday.
The 51-year-old Avengers star was seriously injured when he was run over by his own snowcat after using it to free a vehicle being driven by a family member who got stuck in 3ft ( 0.9 meters) of fresh mountain snow on New Year’s Day. , Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said.
An investigation is ongoing but there were no signs of foul play or any indication that Renner was intoxicated at the time of the Sunday morning incident, Balaam told reporters.
At this stage of the investigation…we believe this was a tragic accident, the sheriff said. He was a good neighbor and he plowed these roads for his neighbors.
The crash left Renner in critical but stable condition with chest and orthopedic injuries, according to a publicist and sheriff’s officials who said Renner was airlifted by medical helicopter about 25 miles (40 kilometers) to at a hospital in Reno.
Around the same time reporters sat down with Balaam on Tuesday, Renner released a instagram pic of himself in a hospital bed and a message, missing an apostrophe.
Thank you all for your kind words, he said. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.
Balaam said Renner used his Pistenbully snow groomer, a 7-tonne vehicle he owns, to tow another personal vehicle that had become snow-covered on a private road he shares with neighbours.
After managing to tow his personal vehicle from its blocked location, Mr. Renner got out of his (snow cart) to speak to a family member, Balaam said. The Pistenbully started rolling. In an effort to stop him, Mr. Renner attempts to climb back into the driver’s seat. This is when Mr. Renner is crushed.
The sheriff said the snowcat was seized and is being examined by investigators for any mechanical failures and why it started rolling.
He was helping someone stuck in the snow, Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno Gazette-Journal Monday Night. She said she and the actor were friends and she was called about the accident shortly after it happened near the Mount Rose Highway that connects Reno to Lake Tahoe.
He always helps others, the mayor told the newspaper.
Balaam said Tuesday it took Reno first responders more than 30 minutes to travel the several miles of snowy road to reach Renner on the private highway road.
Up to 20 vehicles were left on the road as 3 feet of fresh snow fell overnight, slowing the response of firefighters and ambulances.
A publicist for Renner said in a statement Monday that he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and remained in critical but stable condition in an intensive care unit following surgery at a Reno hospital. .
Renner plays Hawkeye, a member of the Avengers superhero team in the sprawling Marvel film and TV universe.
Balaam said the two-time acting Oscar nominee became an honorary deputy sheriff in Reno through his participation in the county’s Shop with the Sheriff program, which raises money for children to buy Christmas presents.
Throughout the community, he has been very generous, the sheriff said.
Renner earned back-to-back Oscar nominations for The Hurt Locker and The Town. His portrayal of a bomb disposal specialist in Iraq in The Hurt Locker in 2009 helped make him a household name.
The Avengers in 2012 cemented him as part of Marvel’s big storytelling ambitions, with his character appearing in multiple sequels and getting his own Disney+ series, Hawkeye.
His popularity among kids in the `Marvels, he has a huge impact, Balaam said on Tuesday.
Those kids he touched during “Shop with the Sheriff, I can guarantee they will never forget that moment,” he said. They call him Hawkeye.
Associated Press writer Ken Ritter in Las Vegas contributed to this report.
