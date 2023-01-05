“Have you seen Nayak? Shakib quotes Bollywood film in scathing BCB review – The New Indian Express

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s all-around star Shakib Al Hasan has referenced Bollywood film ‘Nayak’ in a scathing review by his country’s cricket board for its failure to market the Bangladesh Premier League.

In the film, Shivaji Rao (Anil Kapoor) is challenged by the Chief Minister to run the state for a day and solve the problems he faces.

“If they made me the CEO of BPL, it would take me a month or two to fix everything. You’ve seen the movie Nayak, haven’t you? If you want to do something, you can do it in one day,” Shakib told reporters.

“I would do the draft and player auctions (on time) and hold the BPL in my spare time. We will have all the modern technology. There will be quality broadcasts and home and away venues,” said he declared.

BPL, a national T20 league, was launched by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) in 2012 starting with six franchises, which has since added an additional team.

The main wicket taker in the history of the BPL, Shakib claimed that the BCB never showed any intention to popularize the tournament.

“I don’t know the GLP standard. It’s hard to say if we couldn’t or wouldn’t (make it successful). I see no reason not to do it if we want with the possibility that we in Bangladesh I think we never wanted to do anything honestly,” Shakib said.

One of the best all-rounders in the world over the past decade, Shakib added: “I don’t see what’s stopping us if we have the will (to put things right).

“If we agree, I don’t see any reason not to have the DRS, the draft or the auction not taking place three months in advance, or the teams not being confirmed two months in advance. advance. Players are only available for one or two matches. Nobody really knows how long they are available for,” he added.

Shakib expressed his disappointment even as new T20 leagues such as SA20 prepare to roll.