Is Cassie’s “emaciated” body the new Hollywood chic?
Whether they like it or not, celebrities are subjected to public scrutiny on a daily basis. Cassie, singer, model and ex-girlfriend of Diddy, is no exception. On Tuesday, January 3, mother-of-two Cassiea uploaded a video of herself strutting around looking incredibly thin. Similar to the course, the first batch of comments came from a sea of blue checks and included lots of fire emojis and applause. But as you scroll down they become more disturbing and the outrage only intensifies.
To each their own but emaciated and severely underweight advertising like a weight loss/workout plan seems grossly irresponsible, one person wrote, while another said: It’s so funny all people blue checkers love the look and all the regulars hate it. Why are you lying to your friend? That’s not the look for me. I would like her to return to her normal state. Was hot then, even pregnant, but that’s a no for me now.
Other comments were even more harmful, with several suggesting she looked like a trans man. Whatever’s going on with Cassie, people can’t help but notice. Is this the new Hollywood chic?
Of course, Cassie isn’t the first to face recent criticism; the
Karthrashians The Kardashians have also been accused of promoting unhealthy body images lately. In November 2022, News Feed wrote an entire article on an episode of The Kardashians in which Khlo Kardashian is visibly overjoyed after her sister Kim Kardashian tells her that the other siblings are worried that she’s too thin. There were rumors that Kim and Khlo even reversed their Brazilian butts.
As one person in Cassies’ comments pointed out, all stars are getting really thin. Is there a new diet or exit? Cassies’ video drew over 4,000 comments, and while a handful of them were positive, the majority wanted to know if she had some sort of health condition. If 2023 is all about being thin, skip the causeno mashed potatoes. There’s enough pressure on the average woman to look like Instagram models and we don’t need it to get any worse. Also, maybe we should normalize NOT commenting on women’s bodies at all because that’s really none of our business. She seems confident in her own skin and that’s a good thing.
