Sony Pictures Entertainment Extends Commitment to IMAX Enhanced | Company

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE); DTS, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER); and IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX), today announced a significant expansion of the IMAX Enhanced ecosystem with SPE’s commitment to release several new titles in the IMAX Enhanced format during their respective home entertainment windows during of the next few years.
IMAX Enhanced technology is the only way to enjoy signature IMAX picture, sound and scale outside of a theater, combining digitally remastered IMAX-exclusive 4K HDR content and DTS:X sound premium streamed through high-end consumer electronics and streaming platforms.
The IMAX Enhanced program continues to advance its premium content footprint for consumers worldwide with new titles delivered in 4K HDR with IMAX proprietary digital remastering (DMR), exclusive extended aspect ratio (select footage) and IMAX Signature Sound by DTS, including Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody, A Man Called Otto, Madame Web, Gran Turismo, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and The Equalizer 3, among others. This will include exclusive IMAX Enhanced and DTS:X UHD box sets (titles coming soon). Enhanced versions of IMAX will remain available in Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific regions.
Our commitment to the IMAX Enhanced program remains unwavering, with many additional titles from the legendary SPE catalog, as well as new theatrical releases selected for best-in-class home entertainment. The success of our first deployment of SPE content in the IMAX Enhanced format has shown us that our viewers want more of this premium quality in their homes,” said Pete Wood, senior vice president, digital sales, distribution, SPE. Today’s agreement underscores SPE’s belief in the value of high-quality viewing experiences that IMAX Enhanced is able to deliver to discerning consumers.
Today’s announcement represents the final major milestone for IMAX Enhanced as Sony Pictures Entertainment, IMAX and DTS continue to work together to redefine high-quality entertainment experiences at home and beyond, said Vikram Arumilli. , senior vice president and general manager, streaming and consumer technology, IMAX Corporation. We were excited to create new value for audiences around the world by delivering the most popular current and future SPE films in the most immersive viewing experience possible.
DTS is passionate about creating extraordinary experiences whether at home or on the go, said Bill Neighbours, Chief Content Officer of Xperi. Experiencing a movie with DTS sound makes the viewer feel like they are part of the story and is a memorable experience. Coupled with the unparalleled IMAX viewing experience, this ecosystem takes fans to new heights. It really is a fantastic mutual opportunity to continue to partner with SPE and IMAX and bring extraordinary experiences to consumers’ homes.
The IMAX Enhanced format, available on popular streaming platforms around the world, uses the latest proprietary digital remastering technology developed by IMAX to deliver an ultra-vivid 4K HDR picture with stunning color and contrast. Select IMAX enhanced content features IMAX’s signature extended aspect ratio delivering up to 26% more picture. IMAX and DTS have also partnered with award-winning Hollywood sound mixers to use a special variant of DTS:X codec technology to deliver an IMAX cinema-quality sound experience on consumer devices. To ensure optimized playback of fully immersive IMAX Enhanced content, the two companies have also deployed an IMAX mode on select certified devices, meticulously calibrated to deliver the best viewing and listening experience when and where consumers demand it.
