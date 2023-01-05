‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ Babe Anjali Reveals Which Bollywood Film Debut She Will Show Fiance – PressWire18





Sana Saeed, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, shared the happy news of her engagement with fans on New Year’s Eve. Sana got engaged to her boyfriend Csaba Wagner in Los Angeles. In an exclusive chat with BT, Sana revealed that she hopes they’ll get engaged soon, but doesn’t know when. That’s why all this was quite surprising.

Sana said when and where to get married Sana Saeed, who played Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, shared the happy news of her engagement with fans on New Year’s Eve. Sana got engaged to her boyfriend Csaba Wagner in Los Angeles. In an exclusive chat with BT, Sana revealed that she hopes they’ll get engaged soon, but doesn’t know when. That’s why all this was quite surprising. Sana shared that on December 28, they ended a year of dating, so they got engaged on the same day. On December 31, he shared the same photo with fans on social media. On the question of marrying Saba Woner, Sana said that she wants this celebration within the family and that her best friends also take care of everyone’s visa. He said he also had to decide where in Los Angeles he wanted to get married and work on those preparations. Said- My family is most important to me Sana said they plan to get married by the end of this year. Sana said, “My family is the most important to me and without them I won’t get married. We decided to take some buffer time for ourselves as it looks like my mother, sister and brother-in-law’s visas will take until the end of this year. Lived in Los Angeles for a few years Sana has been living in Los Angeles for a few years. She had arrived there to study theater and cinema. There he meets Csaba who is a sound designer and also director of a company. They met and then they started dating. Sana said – He designs sound for movies, games and commercials. It’s like the meeting of two creative people. Sana will soon return to India Sana said, “There are a lot of things in common between us. There is both love for films and depth in cinema. We met on a dating app. He said a friend of his pushed him into it. Sana said Saba, a Hungarian resident, has US citizenship and has lived in Los Angeles for 11 years. She said her family also met. Sana said – I can’t speak much to her family because they speak in Hungarian, so she mainly speaks to them in sign language. Said that Hungary is on the border of Ukraine and cannot go there at the moment. Sana said hopefully we will come back to India soon, his family is delighted to meet him. The first movie will be ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. Saba has no idea about Indian movies and Sana wants him to start with his movie “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” and show her this movie first. Shahrukh Khan is in the role of his father in this film. Kajol and Rani Mukherjee starred. Sana said a 3-hour movie was new to Saba. He said the first movie he would see would be “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai”.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://presswire18.com/kuch-kuch-hota-hais-little-anjali-reveals-which-first-bollywood-film-she-will-show-to-her-fiance/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos