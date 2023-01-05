West Hollywood Celebrity Hotspot Koi reopens with sleek new dining room





Koi, a 21-year veteran of the bustling La Cienega Boulevards dining area, reopened Jan. 3 in the adjacent building. After closing on Christmas Eve, Koi is already back serving up elegant and sassy sashimi, sushi rolls, and other modern Japanese dishes with an energetic new covered outdoor patio and a visible, visible type of dining area. After two decades of attracting celebrities (from Paris Hilton to George Clooney) and fending off paparazzi on the sidewalk, Koi is taking the opportunity to reincarnate in this new place. Upscale Japanese restaurants serving hamachi dishes with yuzu ponzu sauce and serrano chili strips, black cod with glazed miso and crispy rice topped with chopped spicy tuna have become reliable hotspots for celebrities to across the country. The restaurant format founded in the mid-1990s and early 2000s by eponymous establishments like Nobu Matsuhisas in Beverly Hills (Matsuhisa) and Tribeca (Nobu) in New York, has exploded into a universe of restaurants that includes well-known players. known as Katsuya, Catch, Katana, Sushi Roku, Morimoto, and more. Koi founder Nick Haque tapped into the popularity of his West Hollywood original at venues in New York and Las Vegas (inside Planet Hollywood), but always thought about improving the physical space of his Los Angeles flagship. And now, with the all-new kitchen and a sleek, if unoriginal design, Koi has the potential to attract a new generation of celebrities (and their oglers). The Kois menu, still overseen by longtime chef Rob Lucas, features many popular genres, such as his own invention of Koi Crispy Rice (essentially bite-sized hash browns with chopped, seasoned raw fish and rectangles fried rice), miso tanned cod, baked crab rolls and dragon rolls. There’s a lot of sauce, maybe too much, on every dish, especially truffle oil or sweet soy, which makes the prospect of eating raw fish easier for its regular clientele. However, the braised short ribs with plum wine reduction make a great meaty starter. The desserts, while not necessarily inventive, are quite tasty, from white chocolate cheesecake to flourless melted cake. At some point, these dishes, from black cod in miso to salmon carpaccio dressed in ponzu, start to go from dated to classic, though it’s not always clear which ones make that leap, or when. Crispy Kois rice is certainly standard now, even widely imitated, but the Shes So LA roll with soft-shell crab and spicy tuna might still feel like it belongs in fashion. Ask anyone in Japan if this food sounds familiar, and most would probably be scratching their heads. It’s Americanized Japanese fare for the ambitious and scene-stealing, served in rowdy, rowdy restaurants with electronic tunes and sleek waiters. Most diners don’t seem to mind how fun the food is, because everyone is having a good time. As it enters its third decade of relevance, Kois’ next chapter perhaps proves that there’s something a little timeless about this type of Japanese cuisine. Koi is now open in West Hollywood at 734 N. La Cienega Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069. Dinner service is at 5:30 p.m. at 10 p.m. every evening, with a closing at 10:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://la.eater.com/2023/1/4/23538398/koi-west-hollywood-reopening-2023-celebrity-restaurant-photos The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

