



Iran released a prominent actor on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after he was jailed for expressing support for anti-government protests, according to local reports. Iran’s semi-official ISNA news agency said Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of The Salesman, Oscar winner Asghar Farhadis, has been released on bail. Her mother, Nadere Hakimelahi, had earlier announced that she would be released in an Instagram post. Ms Alidoosti was among several Iranian celebrities to voice support for nationwide protests and criticize the authorities’ violent crackdown on dissent. She had posted at least three messages in support of the protests on Instagram before her account was deactivated. A message had expressed solidarity with the first man to be executed on charges related to the protests, which were sparked by the death of a woman in police custody and turned into widespread calls for the overthrow of clerical rule. The protests mark one of the Islamic Republic’s greatest challenges since its inception after the 1979 revolution and have prompted a strong crackdown by security forces, who have used live ammunition, birdfire and tear gas to disperse the demonstrators, according to the rights. groups. Mohsen Shekari was executed on December 9 after being accused by an Iranian court of blocking a street in Tehran and attacking a member of the country’s security forces with a machete. A week later, Iran executed a second prisoner, Majidreza Rahnavard, by public hanging. He had been accused of stabbing two members of the paramilitary Basij militia, which is carrying out the crackdown. Activists say at least a dozen people have been sentenced to death in closed hearings on charges related to the protests. At least 516 protesters have been killed and more than 19,000 people have been arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that has been following the unrest closely. Iranian authorities have not provided an official tally of those killed or detained. The protests began in mid-September, when Mahsa Amini, 22, died after being arrested by Iranian morality police for allegedly breaking the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code. Women have played a prominent role in the protests, with many publicly removing the compulsory Islamic headscarf, known as the hijab. Protesters say they are sated after decades of political and social repression. One of the main slogans was Death to the Dictator, referring to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 83, who has held the country’s highest office for more than three decades. Khamenei, who has said little about the protests, spoke on Islamic dress at a meeting with women on Wednesday, saying the hijab is necessary but those who do not fully observe the practice should not be accused of being non-religious or against the revolution. Even before the protests, many Iranian women wore the headscarf loosely, and authorities have relaxed enforcement at times, notably under President Hassan Rouhani, a relatively moderate who ruled from 2013 to 2021. His successor, the Pure and hard Ebrahim Raisi, had decided to tighten the restrictions. This story was reported by the Associated Press.

