Entertainment
Why are Hollywood screenwriters planning to strike this spring?
Hollywood is built on stories. But for almost as long as these stories have been around, their authors have been fighting for fair treatment.
With each new technological advance – from home videos in the 80s to digital media in the 90s to the ongoing streaming wars – media executives adapted their business models and writers had to renegotiate their pay and terms. .
Unions, like the Writers Guild of America (WGA), representing screenwriters in the United States, have played a huge role in negotiating the contracts of thousands of workers in the industry.
This year, with streaming platforms and mergers throwing the film and TV industry into turmoil once again, there are growing whispers that industrial action is about to return to Hollywood. , which could disrupt the production of your favorite shows and movies.
The current WGA contract expires on May 1, which means that if an agreement is not reached between writers and media companies, there could soon be a widespread writers’ strike in Tinsel Town.
Here’s what you need to know.
What are the writers worried about?
As inflation hits its highest level in decades, many union writers say their minimum wage isn’t keeping up.
The WGA traditionally negotiates a three percent increase in minimums each contract cycle, but that’s well below the current inflation rate of 8.5 percent in the United States.
The union will try to press for the conditions to be met to raise the minimum wage beyond the usual amount.
Other major problems include increasing demands for free work from writers. Media companies often ask writers to submit entire scripts for free, then pay them nothing if those scripts aren’t accepted, even if the writer has done multiple revisions.
The guild wants to develop a mechanism to pay writers for time spent working on lots.
Writers also want studios to stop relying on so-called mini-rooms, which studios and networks call smaller writers’ rooms that are used before production on a TV series begins. .
According to WGA board member Justin Halpern, this gives media companies an excuse to pay writers less than they’re worth.
Not only does it pay, but it also reduces the room size, Halpern wrote: in his declaration of candidacy when he ran for the board of directors last fall. Because the budgets of these rooms are often smaller, fewer writers are hired, and writers who are hiring tend to hire more upper-level writers, leaving mid- and lower-level writers on the outside.
Streaming rewrites the rules
The issue of ongoing compensation and residual compensation is arguably the most controversial and overdue.
As streaming platforms have grown to practically take over the distribution of movies and TV series, the question of how to pay all the people who work there has become a burning issue.
Because streaming companies mostly keep their metrics private, it’s hard for industry workers to know how much money a given show or movie is making and therefore how much they’re owed.
This has led to some pretty explosive feuds between media companies and talent.
One of the most covered cases was in 2021 when Scarlett Johansson sued Disney after Black Widow released on Disney Plus instead of exclusively in theaters, claiming her compensation was reduced as a result.
Writers also complain about the lower residuals streaming companies pay for the use of their credited work on their platforms.
WGA Board Member Angelina Burnet wrote in her candidate statement that the flux residuals calculation system needs to be completely overhauled and that would almost certainly require a strike of some kind.
The progressive improvement of the residue formula that we currently have can only take us very far. At some point, companies must be forced to open the black box and share data with unions and profit participants, Burnett wrote.
The last strike of Hollywood screenwriters
Rumors of another strike in 2023 recall the last writers’ strike in 2007-08, when WGA members staged a walkout that lasted 100 days.
Hollywood’s longest work stoppage since the late 1980s won the guild’s jurisdiction over new media – which included ad-based subscription and video-on-demand services, the ancestors of streaming platforms. modern streaming.
The strike had catastrophic effects on television and film production – more than 60 television shows were shut down as the networks flooded viewers with reruns.
The strike also cost the Los Angeles economy an estimated $2.8 billion.
Films began shooting with hastily completed or half-completed scripts, resulting in a slew of critical releases, such as “Quantum of Solace”, the second installment of the James Bond films starring Daniel Craig.
Canadian screenwriter Paul Haggis handed in the script for the film two hours before the writers left and Craig told Time Out London he ended up having to rewrite scenes during filming.
In a happier turn of events, the writers’ strike of 2007 may have saved one of the fan-favorite characters from the beloved Breaking Bad series.
The lovable drug dealer Jesse Pinkman, played by Aaron Paul, was supposed to be killed off at the start of the first season. But because of the writers’ strike, the episode where he dies was never written.
Showrunner Vince Gilligan said later that he knew early on that Paul was a gatekeeper, and that the writers’ strike shouldn’t get all the credit.
The writers’ strike, in a way, didn’t save it, because I knew from episode two, we all did it, all of us, our wonderful directors and our wonderful producers, everyone knew how point [Paul is]and a pleasure to work with, and it became pretty clear early on that it would be a huge, colossal mistake to kill off Jesse.
